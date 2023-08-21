Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County OKs trailer park cleanup

Officials will seek proposals for asbestos assessment; asbestos removal; and demolition and removal of existing trailers on two trailer park sites.

Empty mobile home park
Country Acres North trailer park remains vacant on Friday, June 2, 2023, after Douglas County did an initial cleanup of the property. Now the county plans to finish the work removing the trailers.
Shelley Nelson / File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 12:01 PM

SUPERIOR — Douglas County officials will be seeking proposals to clean up the north and south Country Acres trailer parks in Parkland.

The County Board approved spending up to $200,000 Thursday, Aug. 17 to remove the mobile homes that remain on the two sites. Funding for the project will come from available the American Rescue Plan Act money allocated to Douglas County.

The project will be done in three phases — asbestos assessment, asbestos removal and removal of mobile homes.

The goal is to get the work done before winter, said County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert.

“We’re looking for at least three (proposals) in each separate category,” Liebaert said. The request for proposals is likely to be issued for each phase of the project.

County Clerk Kaci Lundgren has started a list of people who could do the work. To get on the list, contact 715-395-1568 or email Kaci.Lundgren@douglascountywi.org.

Lundgren said she anticipates issuing the request for proposals “very soon.”

“We want to do it as fast as we can because winter is coming,” Liebaert said.

“Thank you,” said Supervisor Sue Hendrickson, who represents Parkland.

The board also approved:

  • A recommendation designed to improve employee retention in the clerk of courts office. The office is currently staffed at 56 percent. The two clerk of courts deputies received an emergency step increase in May and will receive another in mid-October. The cost is $2,116, which the agenda noted was within budget.
  • Increased the work week from 37.5 to 40 hours for the accounts payable position.
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
