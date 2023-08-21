Douglas County OKs trailer park cleanup

SUPERIOR — Douglas County officials will be seeking proposals to clean up the north and south Country Acres trailer parks in Parkland.

The County Board approved spending up to $200,000 Thursday, Aug. 17 to remove the mobile homes that remain on the two sites. Funding for the project will come from available the American Rescue Plan Act money allocated to Douglas County.

The project will be done in three phases — asbestos assessment, asbestos removal and removal of mobile homes.

The goal is to get the work done before winter, said County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert.

“We’re looking for at least three (proposals) in each separate category,” Liebaert said. The request for proposals is likely to be issued for each phase of the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

County Clerk Kaci Lundgren has started a list of people who could do the work. To get on the list, contact 715-395-1568 or email Kaci.Lundgren@douglascountywi.org.

Lundgren said she anticipates issuing the request for proposals “very soon.”

“We want to do it as fast as we can because winter is coming,” Liebaert said.

“Thank you,” said Supervisor Sue Hendrickson, who represents Parkland.

The board also approved:

