Douglas County marriages license applications for March 2023
As reported by Douglas County.
Logan Thor Alseth and Lia Ree Maegi of Duluth.
Cale Ryan Andersen and Amy Marie Yezek of Superior.
Albert Elby Brown and Sheri Irene Line of Superior.
Larry Wayne Colson Jr. of Walterboro, South Carolina and Jennifer Lynn Horn of Superior.
Robert Eugene Eastman Jr. and Gabrielle Elizabeth Wallace of Hawthorne.
Roy Lawrence Enders and Tomorrows Dream Halloran of Superior.
Erick Arne Flood Jr. and Tracy Beth Ausmus of Superior.
Stone Thomas Ronald Ford and Payton Elizabeth Pierce of Superior.
Brett Michael Gunderson and Kelsey Christine Krob of Superior.
Walter Jones III and Lindsay Ann Larsen of Superior.
Kurt Steven Klinga Jr. and Michele Jean Fuchs of Superior.
Seth Robert Lamoreaux and Miranda Mae Oja of Superior.
Tyler Donald Magnuson and Hope Amelia Lemone of Superior.
Georgette Petrovich and Susan Louise Kamppi of Superior.
Dylan Rodney Schiff of Lakeside and Emily Jo Chapman of Superior.
Ian Daniel Zimmerman and Kristen Marie Lindquist of Superior.
