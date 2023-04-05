50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County marriages license applications for March 2023

As reported by Douglas County.

Silver wedding rings isolated on white
Pair of silver wedding rings with diamonds isolated on white background
Aleksa Torri/torriphoto - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
Today at 3:00 PM

Logan Thor Alseth and Lia Ree Maegi of Duluth.

Cale Ryan Andersen and Amy Marie Yezek of Superior.

Albert Elby Brown and Sheri Irene Line of Superior.

Larry Wayne Colson Jr. of Walterboro, South Carolina and Jennifer Lynn Horn of Superior.

Robert Eugene Eastman Jr. and Gabrielle Elizabeth Wallace of Hawthorne.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roy Lawrence Enders and Tomorrows Dream Halloran of Superior.

Erick Arne Flood Jr. and Tracy Beth Ausmus of Superior.

Stone Thomas Ronald Ford and Payton Elizabeth Pierce of Superior.

Brett Michael Gunderson and Kelsey Christine Krob of Superior.

Walter Jones III and Lindsay Ann Larsen of Superior.

Kurt Steven Klinga Jr. and Michele Jean Fuchs of Superior.

Seth Robert Lamoreaux and Miranda Mae Oja of Superior.

Tyler Donald Magnuson and Hope Amelia Lemone of Superior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgette Petrovich and Susan Louise Kamppi of Superior.

Dylan Rodney Schiff of Lakeside and Emily Jo Chapman of Superior.

Ian Daniel Zimmerman and Kristen Marie Lindquist of Superior.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
Boardwalk column: County, city offices closed on Friday
April 05, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Melissa Pratt / Douglas County Administration
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Former Harbor House executive director charged with theft
April 05, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Government Center in Superior
Local
Douglas County Board faces two vacancies
April 05, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3d rendering of a basketball in the net on a dark background.
Prep
2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 04, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin
Janet Protasiewicz takes high-stakes Supreme Court election, flipping Wisconsin court's balance of power
April 04, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Shawn Johnson / Wisconsin Public Radio
waves crashing in snowstorm
Weather
Shovel out, Northland, then prepare for a heatwave
April 05, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Superior’s Hayden Smith (12) fires a pitch
Prep
Prep baseball: Spartans look to gain experience
April 05, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports