Douglas County marriage license applications for April 2023
As reported by Douglas County.
Corey Steven Anderson and Jean Marie Erickson of Superior.
Anthony Lee Androsky and Darinn Lynn Jendrzejewski of Superior.
Timothy Gabriel Dignan and Paige Elizabeth Miller of Superior.
Dustin Alan Gabrielson and Shannon Marie Kelson of Cloquet.
Bryan William Hays and Nikkee Lee Francisco of Superior.
Giles Lee McMillen and Ricki Lynne Parshall of Barnum, Minnesota.
James Frederick Metry and Sarah Ellen Leininger of Duluth.
Louis Spencer Nutt and Stephanie Ann Breitzmann of Superior.
Wade Louis Ottman and Samantha Lynn Nelson of Superior.
Joel Perez of Pascagoula, Mississippi and Karla Janeth Sanchez of Mexico.
Duane Arthur Peterson of Hawthorne and Tracy May Albertson of Maple.
Ryan Michael Peterson and Lexi Grace Westin of Duluth.
William Glen Strabel and Ashley Ann Vande Voort of Solon Springs.
Anshul Thangiah of India and Erynn Judith Echo Hierl of Superior.
Steven Victor Timmers and Faustina Marie Lehto of Superior.
