Douglas County marriage license applications for April 2023

Superior wartime wedding attracts worldwide attention

In our first episode, we look back at a Superior wedding that transfixed the nation. The Feb. 10, 1945 marriage of America’s Ace of Aces Maj. Richard I. Bong and his sweetheart Marge Vattendahl.



Local historian and retired librarian Teddie Meronek guides us through how the couple met, how many eggs it took to make their 700-pound wedding cake and the tragedy that ended their marriage just 6 months after they said their vows.



