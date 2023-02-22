Douglas County gears up for 2024 construction of Highway W bridge

SUPERIOR — Construction of a mitigation project to restore the bridge over the Nemadji River on Douglas County Highway W could get underway in 2024.

The bridge has been out since flooding in 2018 washed away the abutments.

According to Douglas County Highway Commissioner Jason Jackman, officials will work with Wisconsin Emergency Management to apply for congressionally-directed spending for the project.

Basically, the money isn’t committed to Douglas County until all pre-disaster mitigation requirements are met, Jackman said. The application will explain what the money will be used for, he said.

The application period starts March 1, and he said officials will have until mid-April to submit it to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for consideration. Once FEMA approves the proposal, no later than Sept. 30, he said the money would be released.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin secured $825,000 for the project in the 2023 $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in December.

Douglas County will be required to match 25% of the federal funding.

“As soon as we get the green light, we will get the consultant going on the design for the structure and the improvement to the approaches,” Jackman said. “In the best case scenario, the design would be completed in a timely fashion so that we could bid the project for 2024.”

However, he said, any delays could put actual construction into 2025. Officials will have three years from the time the application is approved to spend the money on the project.

“We’ve been working with WEM on our application, so our application is pretty much done,” Jackman said, adding that he’s hopeful the county will know if it is approved sooner than Sept. 30. He said he’s also working on developing the request for proposals to hire a firm to do the design for the project.

“Everybody’s excited about it, and it’s just going to take a little bit more time,” Jackman said.