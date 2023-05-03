Douglas County divorces for May 5, 2023

Circuit Court Judge George Glonek

Christopher James Olson and Rebecca Marie Olson of Douglas County were granted a divorce March 4, 2022. Mother awarded sole custody of two minor children.

Jose Louis Ortega Reyes of Oaxaca, Mexico and Karen Marie Ortega of Douglas County were granted a divorce June 14, 2022. Mother awarded sole custody of one minor child.

Brian Mathias Lind and Tylor Darren Lind of Douglas County were granted a divorce June 20, 2022. Joint legal custody of two minor children awarded. Name restored to Tylor Lynn Gronquist.

Michael John Meller and Alyssa Lynn Meller of Douglas County were granted a divorce July 1, 2022. Mother awarded sole custody of one minor child.

Shane Daniel Massier and Hollie Kay Massier of Douglas County were granted a divorce July 11, 2022. Joint legal custody of three minor children awarded.

David Lee Taylor of Leon County, Florida and KatieJo Marie Garness of Douglas County were granted a divorce Nov. 11, 2022. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded.

Devin Garrett Scherf and Rebecca Lynn Scherf of Douglas County were granted a divorce Nov. 11, 2022. Joint legal custody of two minor children awarded.

Paul Claver Nusbaum and Kari Franklin Nusbaum of Douglas County were granted a divorce Nov. 18, 2022.

Richard Scott Hurin of Douglas County and Amanda Lynn Cooksey of St. Louis County, Minnesota were granted a divorce Dec. 12, 2022. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded.

John Fitzgerald Merrel and Marlene Marie Merrell of Douglas County were granted a divorce Dec. 16, 2022.

Timothy Ryan Fogelberg of Douglas County and Darian Elizabeth Mae Fogelberg of St. Louis County were granted a divorce Dec. 16, 2022. Name restored to Darian Elizabeth Mae Schultz.

Elizabeth Anne Nowobielski and Jessica Jayne Vold of Douglas County were granted a divorce Dec. 19, 2022.

Steven Loren Lofgren-Zappitello and Allena Lea Lofgren of Douglas County were granted a divorce Dec. 20, 2022. Joint legal custody of two minor children awarded.

Thomas Edward Fisher and Donna Mae Fisher of Douglas County were granted a divorce Dec. 21, 2022.

Jeremy Robert Strandberg and Dana Marie Strandberg of Douglas County were granted a divorce Dec. 28, 2022.

William Neil Kurtz of Iron County, Michigan and Cherie Lynn Kurtz of Douglas County were granted a divorce Jan. 27. Joint legal custody of one minor child.

Richard Dean Bartell and Crystal Ann Bartell of Douglas County were granted a divorce Feb. 12. Joint legal custody of four minor children awarded.

Jessie L. Liberios and Angelos K. Limberios of Douglas County were granted a divorce Feb. 27. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded. Name restored to Jessie L. Treviranus.

Justin Christopher Kruse and Andrea Marie Sedlachek were granted a divorce March 13.

Brian James Konewko and Amber Rae Konewko of Douglas County were granted a divorce March 13. Name restored to Amber Rae Kettula.

Carolyn Dawn Wanek of St. Louis County and Christopher James Wanek of Douglas County were granted a divorce March 27.

Circuit Court Judge Kelly Thimm

Devin Alden Lindberg of Jefferson County and Averie Makenzie Lindberg of Douglas County were granted a divorce March 24, 2022. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded. Name restored to Averie Makenzie Trentor.

David John Helgerson of Dane County and Susan Louise Helgerson of Douglas County were granted a divorce May 20, 2022. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded. Name restored to Susan Louise Minter.

Joshua Christopher Setzer of Cowlitz County, Washington and Moriah Linn Setzer of Josephine County, Oregon were granted a divorce July 20, 2022. Joint legal custody of three minor children awarded.

Dylan Wyatt Javenkoski and Cassie Jean Javenkoski of Douglas County were granted a divorce Aug. 3, 2022. Joint legal custody of two minor children awarded. Name restored to Cassie Jean Harvey.

Glenn Eric Craven of Douglas County and Kathryn Dianna Craven of St. Louis County, Minnesota were granted a divorce Aug. 18, 2022. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded. Name restored to Kathryn Dianna Bell.

Mark Allen Jacobson and Annette Jean Jacobson of Douglas County were granted a divorce Oct. 13, 2022. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded.

Cory Steven Pison and Brooke Carmel Pison of Douglas County were granted a divorce Oct. 20, 2022. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded.

Ryan Robert Crary and Candice Lea Crary of Douglas County were granted a divorce Nov. 11, 2022. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded. Name restored to Candice Lea Miller.

Raymond Paul LaLiberte of Douglas County and Mary Lou LaLiberte of Jefferson County, Colorado were granted a divorce Nov. 22, 2022. Name restored to Mary Lou Salisbury.

Jesse Jon Johansen and Marie Montreal Johansen of Douglas County were granted a divorce Nov. 30, 2022. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded.

Roger Dale Newberg and Kristeena Aline Newberg of Douglas County were granted a divorce Nov. 30, 2022.

Chase Michael Hoefling of Douglas County and Haley Lynn Hoefling of Wood County were granted a divorce Dec. 2, 2022. Name restored to Haley Lynn Morris.

Jeff David Kallinen of Douglas County and Trisha Joy Kallinen of St. Louis County, Minnesota were granted a divorce Dec. 13, 2022.

Jeremy Scott Palmi and Jessica Marie Palmi of Douglas County were granted a divorce Dec. 13, 2022. Joint legal custody of four minor children awarded.

Ashley August Koivisto and Alyson Suzanne Koivisto of Douglas County were granted a divorce Dec. 22, 2022. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded.

George Timothy Hawkins of Cass County, Minnesota and Janet Marie Hawkins of Douglas County were granted a divorce Dec. 27, 2022.

Ryan Phillip Haworth and Melissa Lyn Haworth of Douglas County were granted a divorce Dec. 28, 2022.

Chad Robert Auge and Samantha Marie DeMeyer of Douglas County were granted a divorce Jan. 4.

Jason Robert Thompson of Chippewa County and Tammy Elizabeth Thompson of Douglas County were granted a divorce Jan. 20. Mother awarded sole custody of two minor children.

Ronald Gene Bunnell Sr. of Outagamie County and Jeanine Robbin Bunnell of Douglas County were granted a divorce Jan. 26. Name restored to Jeanine Robbin Hennegar.

Thomas Dean Jones and Donna Marie Jones of Douglas County were granted a divorce Jan. 31. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded.

Bradley Wayne Thayer of Sawyer County and Stephanie Jean Thayer of Douglas County were granted a divorce Jan. 31. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded. Name restored to Stephanie Jean Burgraff.

Jessica Judith Carlson and Alicia Diane Carlson of Douglas County were granted a divorce Feb. 1. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded. Name restored to Alicia Diane Schmid.

Lester Charles Lockhart of Douglas County and Michelle Marie Lockhart of St. Louis County were granted a divorce Feb. 6. Joint legal custody of two minor children awarded. Name restored to Michelle Marie Schuelke.

Jason Riley Chiles and Elizabeth Ruth Chiles of Douglas County were granted a divorce Feb. 9. Name restored to Elizabeth Ruth Wuethrich.

Dustin Lee Haugen of Douglas County and Erin Kaye Donner of St. Louis County were granted a divorce Feb. 13.

Michael Paul Flemming and Jessica Ann Flemming of Douglas County were granted a divorce Feb. 13. Joint legal custody of two minor children awarded.

Michael John Pfankuch and Sara Nichole Pfankuch of Douglas County were granted a divorce Feb. 16. Joint legal custody of four minor children awarded. Name restored to Sara Nichole Izzard.

Jimmy Jo Morris and Laura Lynn Morris of Douglas County were granted a divorce Feb. 16. Name restored to Laura Lynn Piasecki.

Matthew Edward Gaines of Clark County, Nevada and Allyson Joy Gaines of Douglas County were granted a divorce March 27.

Michael Lee Wester and Anna Marie Wester of Douglas County were granted a divorce March 29.

Bayfield County Circuit Court Judge John Anderson

Matthew Wayne DeRosia and Kristy Lynn DeRosia of Douglas County were granted a divorce Jan. 20. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded. Name restored to Kristy Lynn Nygard.

Corey Scott Bachand and Julia Elizabeth Bachand of Douglas County were granted a divorce Feb. 9. Joint legal custody of three minor children awarded.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Lucci

An order converting a legal separation to a divorce for Richard Dale Colby and Tammy June Colby of Douglas County was granted Dec. 22, 2022.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.