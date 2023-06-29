Douglas County divorces for June 30, 2023

Circuit Court Judge George Glonek

Christopher Martin Gross and Amanda Jean Gross of Douglas County were granted a divorce March 2.

Ronald Scott Johnson and Daphne Julia Johnson of Douglas County were granted a divorce March 31.

Zachary James Lieble and Courtney Suzanne Lieble of Douglas County were granted a divorce April 21. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded. Name restored to Courtney Suzanne Olson.

Circuit Court Judge Kelly Thimm

Bryan William Haumschild of Douglas County and Nikki Rae Haumschild of St. Louis County, Minnesota were granted a divorce April 5. Name restored to Nikki Rae Chastek.

Dion Michael Hoeffling of St. Louis County and Andrea Nicole Hoeffling of Carlton County, Minnesota were granted a divorce April 11. Joint legal custody of one minor child awarded.

Warren James Little and Melissa Ceclia Little of Douglas County were granted a divorce April 11. Name restored to Melissa Ceclia Stauffenecker.

Mark Andrew Peterson and Mary Catherine Peterson of Douglas County were granted a divorce April 13. Name restored to Mary Catherine Patterson.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.