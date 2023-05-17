99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County develops strategy for Brule River management

The plan sets goals and objectives for effective management of aquatic invasive plants in the Bois Brule watershed.

Travis Johnson works a spot under some downed trees
Travis Johnson works a spot under some downed trees near County Road FF along the Bois Brule River on Saturday, July 9, 2022. A plan developed by Douglas County sets goals to combat aquatic invasive plants to protect water quality and habitat in the Bois Brule watershed.
Jed Carlson / 2022 file/ Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 6:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Many bodies of water in Douglas County have aquatic plant management or lake management plans, but the Bois Brule River wasn’t among them.

That’s about to change.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
051923.N.ST.Hike 1.JPG
  1. Take a hike on National Trails Day
  2. Flea market to open south of Superior
  3. Poppy distribution honors fallen service members

Douglas County’s Land and Water Conservation Department developed a plan to use existing data and public input to outline goals, objectives and strategies for managing aquatic invasive plants in the Bois Brule watershed.

Goals include managing aquatic invasive plants to protect native plants and preserve biodiversity; to protect water quality and habitat; to prevent the introduction of new invasive species; and to prevent the spread of existing infestations.

Aquatic invasive species documented in the Bois Brule watershed include aquatic forget me not, curly leaf pondweed, Eurasian watermilfoil, narrowleaf cattail, phragmites, purple loosestrife, reed canary grass, watercress and yellow flag iris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zach Stewart, Douglas County’s aquatic invasive species specialist and the plan’s author, said he has been working to reduce invasive species on the river for about two years.

Stewart and land conservationist Ashley Strabel recognized the need for a long-term effort to be successful, so he said they sought a grant to develop the plan.

“It’s a specific plan to guide effective and strategic work, not necessarily eradicating every plant in the river, but investing in key areas to have the biggest positive impact on the resource,” Stewart said.

Gordon MacQuarrie with trout
Local
SEE ALSO:
MacQuarrie and Beecroft — Superior Central's literary stars
April 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Developed to a statewide standard, Stewart said work outlined is eligible for state funding for the next three to five years.

Supervisor Sue Hendrickson, chairperson of the land conservation committee, called the plan stunning.

Strabel said the good thing is the proposal doesn’t require the county to do the work; other organizations can step up to help manage invasive species on the Brule River.

The plan can be updated if new species are discovered or if good progress is made to control invasive species. It must be updated in five years, Stewart said.

The proposal will be presented to the zoning committee June 6 before being considered for adoption by the county board on June 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart said once adopted by the county, the plan would need final approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which he expects to happen quickly. Stewart already submitted the plan to the DNR, and he incorporated suggestions made by regional DNR staff in the proposal.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
An inside view of a building
Local
Superior council repeals short-term rental licenses
May 17, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Government Center in Superior
Local
Superior works to correct illicit wastewater discharge
May 17, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
DouglasCountyCourtGavel3.jpg
Local
Second man charged in Superior double stabbing
May 17, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Red fox stares at the camera
Northland Outdoors
Natural Connections: The fantastic fox
May 16, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Emily Stone
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Workplace pill swapping leads to felony charge
May 16, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Runner clears the hurdle.
Prep
Prep track and field: Hermantown’s Harriman combines speed and power
May 16, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
jea Ruby Slippers
Local
Feds charge man with stealing ruby slippers from Judy Garland Museum
May 17, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen