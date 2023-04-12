Douglas County crews work to reopen State Highway 13

SUPERIOR — Wisconsin State Highway 13 is closed from County Highway P in Douglas County to County Highway A in Bayfield County.

Spring snow melt combined with warm temperatures resulted in localized flooding, resulting in multiple culvert failures.

Douglas County highway crews are working Wednesday to restore travel on State Highway 13, according to Highway Commission Jason Jackman.

A deer bounds through water as it floods the areas off of Wisconsin State Highway 13 on Wednesday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

And a few roads in Douglas County have water over them but remain passable, the highway commissioner said.

Jackman said the pipes in Douglas County that failed, near County Highway FF, were slated to be replaced this spring as part of a paving project. He said crews are out making repairs and placing gravel to get the highway open again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who encounters a road with water is encouraged to report it to the county highway department at 715-374-2575.

If signs are already posted on the road, it has already been reported, Jackman said.

He encouraged motorists to take another route if the road is completely covered in water.