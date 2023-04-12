99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Douglas County crews work to reopen State Highway 13

State Highway 13 is closed from County Highway P in Douglas County to County Highway A in Bayfield County after multiple culvert failures.

Today at 10:43 AM

SUPERIOR — Wisconsin State Highway 13 is closed from County Highway P in Douglas County to County Highway A in Bayfield County.

Spring snow melt combined with warm temperatures resulted in localized flooding, resulting in multiple culvert failures.

Douglas County highway crews are working Wednesday to restore travel on State Highway 13, according to Highway Commission Jason Jackman.

And a few roads in Douglas County have water over them but remain passable, the highway commissioner said.

Jackman said the pipes in Douglas County that failed, near County Highway FF, were slated to be replaced this spring as part of a paving project. He said crews are out making repairs and placing gravel to get the highway open again.

Anyone who encounters a road with water is encouraged to report it to the county highway department at 715-374-2575.

If signs are already posted on the road, it has already been reported, Jackman said.

He encouraged motorists to take another route if the road is completely covered in water.

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
