Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County considers wage increase to hire highway workers

With no applications after more than a month of recruiting, the committee recommended a $2 increase in the starting wage for seasonal workers.

080919.n.st.Highway.jpg
A Douglas County Highway Department truck turns off of County Road H onto County Road FF on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2019, north of Brule.
Jed Carlson / 2019 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 8:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Highway Department is preparing for the construction season, but the challenge will be having enough people to do the work.

With eight seasonal positions to fill, the department hasn’t even had one person apply this year.

“We’ve had this posted now for, I don’t know, a month and a half, two months, and we haven’t gotten one application at $15,” said Jason Jackman, highway commissioner. “We’re already into the construction season.”

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County divorces for May 5, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
May 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Forest Damage1.jpg
Local
Douglas County begins assessing winter storm damage
Accessing the county forest in Dairyland and Summit has been challenging since a Dec. 14 storm bent and broke trees.
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Silver wedding rings isolated on white
Local
Douglas County marriage license applications for April 2023
As reported by Douglas County.
May 02, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

With plans to begin highway projects May 15, Jackman said two people who normally operate trucks could be pulled for flagging operations.

The human resources department recommended increasing the wage and working within the budget to fill as many positions as it can.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t even know if we’ll get two,” Jackman said.

Hoping to rectify that, the Douglas County Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved increasing the starting wage for seasonal highway workers at its Wednesday, May 3 meeting.

His goal is to hire four seasonal workers at a rate of $17 per hour instead of the starting rate of $15 per hour.

Annually, officials budget for eight positions to work up to 525 hours during the construction season.

In talking to people who have interviewed in the past, Supervisor Sam Pomush said one of the challenges the county has is the city pays better. He said he was in favor of increasing the wage.

The county board will consider amending the wage when it meets May 18.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
050223.N.ST.Crockpot group.JPG
Local
Young cooks serve up family dinner
May 04, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
050523.N.ST..jpg
Local
Solon Springs students study nature
May 03, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Julie Fromm / Solon Springs School
Michael Maruska observes with city crews during a tree pruning clinic held April 27, 2023, on Barker's Island.
Local
Superior council appoints new superintendent to oversee parks
May 03, 2023 04:28 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Hawks fly high at Wade Stadium
May 03, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep softball: Zembo records third no-hitter of the season in win over Cloquet
May 03, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
4016349+UWS bee logo_27.jpg
College
UWS softball stings Northland
May 02, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Player slides safely into home plate.
Prep
Prep report: Tigers sweep away Spooner softball
May 02, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports