Douglas County considers wage increase to hire highway workers

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Highway Department is preparing for the construction season, but the challenge will be having enough people to do the work.

With eight seasonal positions to fill, the department hasn’t even had one person apply this year.

“We’ve had this posted now for, I don’t know, a month and a half, two months, and we haven’t gotten one application at $15,” said Jason Jackman, highway commissioner. “We’re already into the construction season.”

With plans to begin highway projects May 15, Jackman said two people who normally operate trucks could be pulled for flagging operations.

The human resources department recommended increasing the wage and working within the budget to fill as many positions as it can.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t even know if we’ll get two,” Jackman said.

Hoping to rectify that, the Douglas County Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved increasing the starting wage for seasonal highway workers at its Wednesday, May 3 meeting.

His goal is to hire four seasonal workers at a rate of $17 per hour instead of the starting rate of $15 per hour.

Annually, officials budget for eight positions to work up to 525 hours during the construction season.

In talking to people who have interviewed in the past, Supervisor Sam Pomush said one of the challenges the county has is the city pays better. He said he was in favor of increasing the wage.

The county board will consider amending the wage when it meets May 18.