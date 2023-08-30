6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, August 30

Douglas County considers contractors for damaged aspen

The forestry committee on Monday, Aug. 28, authorized $50,000 from its reforestation fund to seek contractors to snap off aspen trees so they can regenerate.

The Douglas County Forestry Department
The Douglas County Forestry Department is located in Solon Springs, Wis.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 2:00 PM

SOLON SPRINGS — The forestry department is considering a different approach to regenerating aspen trees in western Douglas County.

With about 3,600 acres of severely damaged aspen and another 14,500 acres moderately damaged by the snow load left behind by a winter storm in December, the county’s forestry committee on Monday, Aug. 28, authorized $50,000 from its reforestation fund to seek contractors to snap off the trees so they can regenerate.

“On the severe stands, we don’t have an option,” said forestry operations manager Craig Golembiewski. “These have to be treated.”

With the moderate stands, the county can allow early entry when the stands become commercially viable, and the county will get some money from that, Golembiewski said.

“With the aspen all you need to do is break it, so it shoots up those new suckers,” said Jon Harris, natural resources and forestry director. Contractors could decide what equipment would do that best.

“They don’t need a Barko machine,” Golembiewski said. County officials only need trees severed close to the ground to accomplish what needs to be done. He said the work could be done in the winter when the trees are brittle.

Golembiewski said contractors are talking about significantly lower costs per acre to treat the severely damaged aspen.

“I’d like to see it cleaned up because of fire,” said Supervisor Nick Baker. “Douglas County all the way out to Ashland is a high chance of fire.”

Work has been underway for almost a month to treat 270 acres of severely damaged jack pine in the area using equipment made by Barko that was designed to mulch trees.

“Another month and all the pine will be taken care of,” Harris said.

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
