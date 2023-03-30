99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County considers allowing ATVs in parks

Recreational vehicles would be allowed wherever highway vehicles can go in county parks and campgrounds, if the proposed changes are approved April 20.

011720.n.st.ATV.jpg
An ATV rider heads down North 58th Street in Superior on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. An ordinance change headed to the Douglas County Board would all ATV and UTVs in county parks and campgrounds.
Jed Carlson / 2020 File / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 7:00 AM

SUPERIOR — With county parks expected to open in about six weeks, Douglas County is considering changes to its land recreation ordinance.

The last time the ordinance was updated was in 2017 to address the concealed carry law, said Jon Harris, forestry and natural resources director. Prior to that, the last time there was a major revision to the ordinance was in 2011 or 2012. Since then, he said he kept a record of issues forestry or law enforcement staff dealt with in the parks, which are incorporated in the current revision.

“One was bathing in parks,” Harris said. “Another one was dumping black water (containing human waste) from trailers on county forest land and not in sanitary areas.”

In the revision approved by the forestry committee Monday, March 27, bathing in streams, rivers, flowages, lakes and other bodies of water that results of in the discharge of personal hygiene products such as soap and shampoo, is not permitted within 100 yards of any developed recreation area and is subject to a $150 fine.

Illegally dumping black water would also be subject to a $200 fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the biggest change to the ordinance would allow all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles to be used in county parks.

“Does that mean to get to a campsite, to pass through or tear around a campground?” Supervisor Mary Lou Bergman asked.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Graphic of the night sky with stars
  1. Starwatch column: Venus chases Mars across the sky
  2. CASDA unveils events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month
  3. Douglas County Past: Dump fire 'explodes' under water pressure; High school athletes in train accident

“As long as you can take a car there, you can take your ATV there,” Harris said. “If you can pull up to your campsite, you can take an ATV there. You can park by the bathrooms; you can take your ATV. Can you take your car to the beach and drive across the lawn? No. You can’t take an ATV there. Anywhere you can take a highway vehicle, you can take your ATV."

Prohibited motorized travel in a developed recreational area is subject to a $200 fine.

The ordinance establishes quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. when use of the off-highway vehicles is not permitted. Operation during quiet hours is subject to a $150 fine.

“This year all the parks will be open to recreational motor vehicles,” Harris said.

The committee also approved rescinding a change to the county’s ATV/UTV ordinance adopted in October that prohibited the use of recreational vehicles on Douglas County Highway Y in Gordon Dam Park.

The county board will consider both ordinances when it meets April 20.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
johnson,jacob colt.png
Local
Alleged killer to face Duluth trial in North Shore dismemberment case
March 29, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Bruce Thompson, left, of the National Bank of Commerce, speaks in the economic development group of the governor’s listening session at UWS on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Local
Leighton: Thompson focused on improving the community
March 29, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Don Leighton / For the Superior Telegram
070221.n.st.Clerk3.jpg
Local
Superior city clerk resigns
March 29, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3155326+basketball-nba.jpg
Prep
2023 Superior Telegram All-Area Girls Basketball Team
March 28, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Election Inspector Carol Fransen gets “I Voted” stickers ready for voters
Local
Maple School Board candidates sound off on budget cuts
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
031023.n.st.CouncilElection.jpg
Local
Kyle, Moffat seek Superior council seat
March 10, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Two rolls of Future Voter stickers rest on voting machine.
Local
3 candidates vie for 2 seats on Superior School Board
March 09, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood