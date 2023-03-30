Douglas County considers allowing ATVs in parks

SUPERIOR — With county parks expected to open in about six weeks, Douglas County is considering changes to its land recreation ordinance.

The last time the ordinance was updated was in 2017 to address the concealed carry law, said Jon Harris, forestry and natural resources director. Prior to that, the last time there was a major revision to the ordinance was in 2011 or 2012. Since then, he said he kept a record of issues forestry or law enforcement staff dealt with in the parks, which are incorporated in the current revision.

“One was bathing in parks,” Harris said. “Another one was dumping black water (containing human waste) from trailers on county forest land and not in sanitary areas.”

In the revision approved by the forestry committee Monday, March 27, bathing in streams, rivers, flowages, lakes and other bodies of water that results of in the discharge of personal hygiene products such as soap and shampoo, is not permitted within 100 yards of any developed recreation area and is subject to a $150 fine.

Illegally dumping black water would also be subject to a $200 fine.

However, the biggest change to the ordinance would allow all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles to be used in county parks.

“Does that mean to get to a campsite, to pass through or tear around a campground?” Supervisor Mary Lou Bergman asked.

“As long as you can take a car there, you can take your ATV there,” Harris said. “If you can pull up to your campsite, you can take an ATV there. You can park by the bathrooms; you can take your ATV. Can you take your car to the beach and drive across the lawn? No. You can’t take an ATV there. Anywhere you can take a highway vehicle, you can take your ATV."

Prohibited motorized travel in a developed recreational area is subject to a $200 fine.

The ordinance establishes quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. when use of the off-highway vehicles is not permitted. Operation during quiet hours is subject to a $150 fine.

“This year all the parks will be open to recreational motor vehicles,” Harris said.

The committee also approved rescinding a change to the county’s ATV/UTV ordinance adopted in October that prohibited the use of recreational vehicles on Douglas County Highway Y in Gordon Dam Park.

The county board will consider both ordinances when it meets April 20.