Douglas County communities gear up for July 4

SUPERIOR — Communities throughout Douglas County are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Here's a list of events scheduled for the holiday weekend. Know of one we missed? Email editorial@superiortelegram.com with the details.

Summit

Amnicon and Dowling lakes are planning four days of festivities starting July 1 with a road parade around the lakes at noon, the Dowling Lake Lighted Boat Parade at 9 p.m. and fireworks on both lakes at dusk. The fun continues at 9 a.m. July 2 with a mixed four-person golf scramble and steak dinner at Pattison Park Golf Course and the annual raffle drawing at 5:30 p.m. The Amnicon Lake Boat Parade starts at 4 p.m. July 3 and canoe and kayak races start at 1 p.m. July 4 at the Amnicon Lake boat landing.

Fireworks light up the sky over Barker’s Island during the 2019 Fourth of July celebration in Superior. Jed Carlson / File / Telegram

Superior

The city's Fourth of July celebration sticks to tradition with the parade along Belknap Street and Ogden starting at 11 a.m. July 4. Then it's time to head downtown for the Dennis VanAlstine Memorial Car and Motorcycle show with live music by Flipside from 1-3 p.m. at the corner of 12th Street and Tower Avenue, and PB&J from 1-5 p.m. at the corner of 13th Street and Tower Avenue. Bordertown Betties will be holding a pinup contest at 3:30 p.m, and car show awards will be handed out at 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, head over to Barker's Island Festival Park at 6 p.m. for live music by Born Too Late, followed by South of Superior at 8:15 p.m. Food vendors start at 4 p.m. on the island. No one wants to miss the fireworks at 10 p.m. that will be launched from a barge provided by Roen Salvage. And tune into KQDS 95 FM for the official fireworks soundtrack.

Solon Springs

A parade will take place starting at noon July 1 on Main Street. Fireworks are planned to launch at dark on Upper St. Croix Lake across from the St. Croix Inn. Boaters and those on jet skis are reminded to stay out of the marked area for safety.

Gordon

Gordon Good Neighbor Days takes place July 1-2. Events kick off July 1 with registration for the Gor-Don-A-Thon 5K run from 7-8 a.m. at the Gordon Fire hall followed by the run at 8:05 a.m. A pancake breakfast takes place at the fire hall from 8-11 a.m. Yoga on Finstad Bridge takes place from 10-11 a.m. The Historical Society will hold an ice cream social from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Gordon Town Hall, and the museums and depot will be open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Gordon Fire Tower will be open for the public to climb from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A car show on Finstad Drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The parade will take place at 2 p.m. with the duck race at 4 p.m. Kids races and games begin at 7 p.m. in Warner Park and the Gordon Ballpark with live music by LASTCALL from 8 p.m. to midnight, and the largest fireworks display in the event's history after dark.

Local Archive Dive: The founders of Gordon Archive Dive is a monthly podcast hosted by reporter Maria Lockwood. Episodes dip into the archives of historic events, people and places in Superior and Douglas County with local historians.

July 2 events include a mud volleyball tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a pickleball tournament at 10 a.m. and a bags tournament at noon in Warner Park. The Gordon Historical Museum and depot will be open to visitors, and the public can climb the Gordon Fire Tower from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake Nebagamon

Lake Nebagamon 4th Fest kicks off July 1 with the Dragin' Tail Race 5 mile walk/run, hosted by the Lake Nebagamon Volunteer Fire Department, beginning at 8 a.m. A street dance featuring "Stone" will take place at 8 p.m.

On July 2, kids games will take place at 2 p.m. with the 4th of July parade at 4 p.m., a boat parade at 8 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

A flyover by the U.S. Air Force is planned for July 4 at a time to be determined.