Douglas County Circuit Court for May 5, 2023

April 26

Norman Brian Ronding, 35, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, dismissed.

April 28

Trent Leon Anderson, 24, 806 N. 20th St., domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, two days jail, $516 fine and court costs.

Ryan Michael Bolen, 32, Duluth, disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $267.50 fine.

Penny Ann Collier, 47, 504 38th Ave. E., possess firearm-convicted of out-of-state felony, amended to endanger safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, no contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, seven days jail, $51 fine and court costs, do not possess any firearms.

Joshua Daniel Glenn, 26, 1411 Birch Ave., bail jumping, operating while revoked, no contest pleas, 57 days jail concurrent, $443 court costs; three additional counts bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, three additional counts operating while revoked, dismissed.

Jon Kurtis Martin Graves, 28, 4117 E. Second St., party to possess illegally obtained prescription, guilty plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $516 fine and court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Baily Deann Griffin, 27, Gordon, criminal damage to property, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, $1,158 restitution, fine and court costs.

Paul A. Horvatich, 24, 5510 Ogden Ave., two counts possession of marijuana, amended to ordinance violation possess marijuana, no contest pleas, $535 fine; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Eric Michael Johnson, 38, 516 ½ Baxter Ave., criminal damage to property, no contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, 72 days jail, $1,213 restitution and court costs.

Shawn Robert Kitzke, 46, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana, possess amphetamine, guilty pleas, four days jail concurrent, $673.50 fine and court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

James Walter Lamoreaux, 30, 3822 E. Seventh St., operating while revoked, dismissed.

John Albert Livingston Jr., 35, Foxboro, operating while revoked, no contest plea, 37 days jail, $443 court costs; additional count operating while revoked, possess drug paraphernalia, possess illegally obtained prescription, bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

May 1

Cole Donald Makela, 35, 2209 Ogden Ave., repeater possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, three years of probation, 24 days jail, $638.25 fine and court costs; repeater possess illegally obtained prescription, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Michael James Parent, 61, 632 Grand Ave., repeater theft-movable property, guilty plea, two years state prison, two years extended supervision, $7,319 restitution, fine and court costs.

Andrew Francis Pribula, 28, Lake Nebagamon, two counts possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping, third-offense operate with restricted controlled substance with minor passenger, no contest pleas, three years of probation concurrent, 196 days jail, $5,014.50 fine and court costs, four years driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; possession of marijuana, three counts possess drug paraphernalia, additional count bail jumping, two additional counts possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.