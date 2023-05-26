Douglas County Circuit Court for May 26, 2023

May 17

Gavin Joseph Wrazidlo, 25, Duluth, possession of marijuana, dismissed.

May 18

Dakotah Jean Hartshorn, 31, E6 Aspen Court, possession of methamphetamine, amended to possess amphetamine, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement.

May 22

Sarah Louise Abbett, 30, 1910 N. 17th St., strangulation and suffocation, amended to battery, no contest plea, disorderly conduct, no contest plea, two years of probation concurrent, four days jail, no contact with victim, no use or possession of alcohol product, complete anger management course, $443 court costs.

Kamen Marcus Samuel DeVeau, 24, 5901 Baxter Ave., operating while revoked, amended to operate commercial vehicle without carrying license, no contest plea, $250.50 fine.

Shaunie Elayne Mackey, 35, Duluth, retail theft, no contest plea, 60 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, two days jail, $488.20 fine and court costs; possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

Patrick Allen Manning, 54, 2805 E. Fourth St., stalking, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to computer message-threaten/disclose ID, no contest plea, $705 fine.

Marlon Tremaine Miller, 31, 3806 Tower Ave., 31, possess firearm-convicted of out-of-state felony, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, no contest pleas, 18 months state prison, two years extended supervision concurrent, no contact with victim, $518 court costs; second-offense operating while intoxicated, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, no contest pleas, one year state prison, two years extended supervision consecutive, $1,492 fine, 14 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; additional count possess firearm-convicted of out-of-state felony, operate firearm while intoxicated, operating while revoked, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Shannon Nicole Mitchell, 48, 2315 Banks Ave., 228, failure to install ignition interlock, no contest plea, $150 fine; operating while revoked, no contest plea, $316 fine.

Jessica Marie Myshack, 40, 1001 Clough Ave., Apt. 228, second-offense in three years operate without valid license, guilty plea, $516 fine and court costs.

Ryan Matthew Oswskey, 44, Hayward, two counts failure to support child, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Tina Jean Plunkett, 44, 2212 Oaks Ave., possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Curtis Ramone Revier, 42, 1318 Baxter Ave., operating while revoked, guilty plea, one day jail, $443 court costs.

JaJa Leon Rodriguez, 48, Duluth, two counts battery, disorderly conduct, intimidate victim/threaten force, dismissed.

Evan Paul Scherber, 27, 809 E. Ninth St., possession of methamphetamine, amended to possess amphetamine, no contest plea, 180 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, 21 days jail, $443 court costs; second-offense in three years operate without valid driver’s license, no contest plea, $643 fine and court costs.

Jeffery Wayne Thompson, 36, 4114 E. Third St., two counts bail jumping, no contest pleas, nine months jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation concurrent, $525.50 fine and court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, 142 days jail concurrent, $433 court costs; attempt burglary, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Ryan Douglas VanPuymbrouck, 28, 6831 Hammond Ave., battery, no contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $990.80 restitution and court costs; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

David Jeffery Vandervieren, 25, Duluth, resisting or obstructing an officer, guilty plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, 30 days jail, no contact with victim or Super One on Oakes Avenue, $1,923.60 restitution and court costs, no use or consumption of alcohol; disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.