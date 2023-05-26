99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County Circuit Court for May 26, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

May 17

Gavin Joseph Wrazidlo, 25, Duluth, possession of marijuana, dismissed.

May 18

Dakotah Jean Hartshorn, 31, E6 Aspen Court, possession of methamphetamine, amended to possess amphetamine, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement.

May 22

Sarah Louise Abbett, 30, 1910 N. 17th St., strangulation and suffocation, amended to battery, no contest plea, disorderly conduct, no contest plea, two years of probation concurrent, four days jail, no contact with victim, no use or possession of alcohol product, complete anger management course, $443 court costs.

Kamen Marcus Samuel DeVeau, 24, 5901 Baxter Ave., operating while revoked, amended to operate commercial vehicle without carrying license, no contest plea, $250.50 fine.

Shaunie Elayne Mackey, 35, Duluth, retail theft, no contest plea, 60 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, two days jail, $488.20 fine and court costs; possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

Patrick Allen Manning, 54, 2805 E. Fourth St., stalking, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to computer message-threaten/disclose ID, no contest plea, $705 fine.

