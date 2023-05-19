Douglas County Circuit Court for May 19, 2023

May 11

Stephanie Lee Priolo, 32, Saginaw, Minnesota, poses or publishes private representation without consent, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, $267.50 fine.

May 12

Patrick Ryan Simenson, 40, Bennett, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

May 15

Victoria Bernice Anderson, 32, Brookston, Minnesota, two counts failure to support child, no contest pleas, three year deferred prosecution agreement; two additional counts failure to support a child, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Devon Maurice Bowser, 38, Duluth, resisting or obstructing an officer, guilty plea, five days jail, $443 court costs.

Dakota James Buchanan, 23, South Range, felony bail jumping, amended to misdemeanor, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, 48 days jail, $516 fine and court costs; possession of narcotic drugs, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, three days jail, $638.25 fine and court costs; possess illegally obtained prescription, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Elizabeth Casey Clemmer, 27, 805 Belknap St., hit and run, amended to ordinance violation hit and run, no contest plea, $263.50 fine.

Jennifer Louise Engle, 50, 2005 Lamborn Ave., domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery, no contest pleas, deferred prosecution agreement; bail jumping, additional count domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Thomas Eaton Frank, 31, Lake Nebagamon, intentionally point firearm at person, disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, two year deferred prosecution agreement.

Emma Marie Hutchinson, 23, Duluth, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, three days jail, $705 fine and court costs.

Jeremiah James Johnsen, 33, 1701 Banks Ave., second- and subsequent offense possession of cocaine, guilty plea, 100 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, one day jail, $969 fine and court costs.

Glen Robert Larson, 65, town of Superior, seventh-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, four years state prison, four years extended supervision, $4,178 fine, lifetime driver’s license revocation, 36 month ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; operating while revoked, seventh-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

May 16

Arnold Cloud, 57, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 45 days jail, $443 court costs.

Demetri Christopher Combs, 31, Chicago, Illinois, second-offense within three years operate without valid license, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.