Douglas County Circuit Court for May 12, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

May 8

Marie Ann Archambeau, 36, 517 Greenwood Ave., possess with intent to deliver amphetamine, deferred conviction agreement fulfilled, amended to possess amphetamine, $50 fine.

Kathryn Ann Biver, 62, 2120 E. Third St., disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

William Daniel Carter, 26, 1106 ½ Hammond Ave., second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 28 days jail, Huber work release, $1,618 fine, 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Monteze Dewon Endsley, 27, 1923 N. 28th St., repeater domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, one year state prison, one year extended supervision, $443 court costs; repeater domestic criminal damage to property, no contest plea, one year state prison, one year extended supervision consecutive; repeater domestic battery, repeater domestic strangulation and suffocation, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Harry Richard Gilbertson, 49, 914 Tower Ave., 403, possess with intent to deliver amphetamine, amended to possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, two years of probation, four days jail, $518 court costs; second- and subsequent offense possession of marijuana, third-offense in three years operate without valid license, dismissed.

Christus Aaron Madeo, 48, 419 ½ Weeks Ave., disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $267.50 fine.

Wesley William Olson, 36, Duluth, second-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,597 fine, 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Casey Cordel Rookey, 32, E1 Aspen Court, domestic disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Margaret Josephine St. Clair, 34, 1816 Maryland Ave., theft-false representation, possession of narcotic drugs, no contest plea, two years of probation, 39 days jail concurrent, $961 court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed but read in for sentencing.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
