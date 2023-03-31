Douglas County Circuit Court for March 31, 2023

March 22

Cheyenne Lee Androsky, 21, Duluth, possess amphetamine, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, two days jail, $508.13 fine and court costs.

Landon Latif Diler, 28, Hermantown, third-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 60 days jail, $1,744 fine, 24 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Lisa Marie Franklin, 41, 1321 Birch Ave., four counts retail theft, dismissed.

Cody Tyler Hartling, 32, 1920 ½ Banks Ave., two counts credit card-fraudulent use, guilty pleas, 180 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, 110 days jail $524.97 fine and court costs; two counts misappropriate ID info-obtain money, dismissed.

Jessica Dianne Moreno, 31, 5711 Oakes Ave., retail theft, guilty plea, $526 restitution, fine and court costs.

Blake Anthony Nelson-Sandlin, 28, 2408 Grand Ave., disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $367.50 fine; domestic criminal damage to property, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Colton Travis O’Neill, 31, 1603 N. 21st St., Apt. H, two counts retail theft, no contest pleas, 90 days jail concurrent, $453.95 restitution, fine and court costs.

Athena Correne Smekofske, 33, Duluth, drive or operate vehicle without consent, no contest plea, two years of probation, 35 days jail, $1,725 restitution and court costs, no contact with victim business.

March 23

Christopher Robin Lukone, 38, Two Harbors, Minnesota, repeater forgery, repeater retail theft, dismissed.

March 24

Danyell Bernard Bobbitt, 39, South Milwaukee, carry concealed weapon, guilty plea, two days jail, $768 fine and court costs; possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Brittany Ann Carlson, 36, Duluth, repeater disorderly conduct, repeater criminal damage to property, guilty pleas, 180 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, 19 days jail, $550.50 restitution, fine and court costs; party to burglary, repeater bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing; additional count repeater disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jeron Ross Davis, 33, 1211 N. 13th St., resisting or obstructing an officer, guilty plea, 157 days jail, $443 court costs; domestic repeater battery, domestic repeater disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Dana Marie Gage, 40, Two Harbors, Minnesota, retail theft, guilty plea, four days jail, $926.43 restitution, fine and court costs; additional count retail theft, dismissed.

Tyler Joshua Edward Hale, 32, 1620 N. 16th St., 7, second-offense within three years operate without valid license, no contest plea, four days jail, $579 fine and court costs.

Shanen Charles Ingles, 40, 6105 John Ave., resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, 90 days jail, $516 fine and court costs.

Martavius Deantre Kelly, 38, 525 Hammond Ave., 119, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $638.25 fine and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jesse James Keuten, 33, Duluth, escape-criminal arrest, retail theft, no contest pleas, 61 days jail concurrent, $518 court costs; possess illegally obtained prescription, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Ryan Fredrick Little, 47, Solon Springs, battery, no contest plea, 60 days jail, $443 court costs; repeater disorderly conduct, dismissed.

March 27

Tommy Joe Frye, 46, 5604 Cummings Ave., child abuse-intentionally cause harm, deferred conviction agreement fulfilled, amended to misdemeanor battery, 18 days jail.

Bobby Harold Hall, 44, 1821 Ohio Ave., party to burglary, guilty plea, five years of probation, 233 days jail, $2,872 restitution and court costs; party to theft, dismissed.

Patrick Sean Meyers, 60, 3132 E. Fifth St., 35, operating while revoked, dismissed.

Samuel Carl Miller, 23, 1409 E. Fifth St., two counts second-degree sexual assault, dismissed.

Jennifer Rose Mishler, 28, Duluth, felony bail jumping, no contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 49 days jail, $518 court costs; criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer, additional count bail jumping, dismissed.

Tammy Jo Nord, 52, 906 Cumming Ave., bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, no contest pleas, 18 months of probation concurrent, six days jail, no contact with victim, $516 fine and court costs; three additional counts bail jumping, two counts disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing; two additional counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Charles Andrew Norton, 37, 1316 North Street, disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 28 days jail, $443 fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Isaac Andrew Olson, 19, 1311 John Ave., 5, third-offense or more within three years operate without valid license, possess drug paraphernalia, no contest pleas, five days jail concurrent, $443 court costs; ordinance violation reckless driving-endanger safety, no contest plea, $389.50 fine; two additional counts third-offense or more within three years operate without valid license, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Victor Andrew Ortega, 34, 3925 E. Itasca St., second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 40 days jail, $1,555 fine, 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed but read in for sentencing; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Jonathan Ezra Pittman, 35, Duluth, bail jumping, no contest plea, one day jail, $579 fine and court costs; domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, operating while revoked, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Jeffrey Scott Rantala Jr., 39, 1207 N. 13th St., failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

David Patrick Rasmussen Jr., 67, 7925 S. Finn Point Road, operating while revoked, guilty plea, $579 fine and court costs.

Mark Allen Remington, 41, 2719 N. 22nd St., operating while revoked, guilty plea, one day jail, $579 fine and court costs.

Charlene Emily Risingsun, 45, Duluth, retail theft, amended to misdemeanor retail theft, no contest plea, 18 days jail, $589 fine and court costs.

Jeorge Angel Sales, 35, 632 Grand Ave., disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 20 days jail, $443 court costs; possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 75 days jail concurrent, $518 court costs; two counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Charles Thomas Shouse, 39, 1317 Banks Ave., possession of methamphetamine, amended to misdemeanor possess amphetamine, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, two days jail, $475.05 fine and court costs; party to possess drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Billy James St. Clair, 44, Ashland, intimidate victim/threaten force, no contest plea, three years of probation, $654 fine and court costs, no contact with victim or their address; battery, no contest plea, nine months jail; repeater attempted theft, repeater bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Richard Gerrit Vanoordt, 50, Solon Springs, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.