Douglas County Circuit Court for March 3, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 02:00 PM

Feb. 24

Joshua Allen Howen, 29, 619 Weeks Ave., third-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 80 days jail, Huber work release, $2,502 fine, 27 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Feb. 27

Jaden William Nelson, 33, Bennett, battery, disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, 24 month deferred prosecution agreement; intimidate victim/threaten force, contact after domestic abuse arrest, dismissed.

Charles Andrew Norton, 37, 1316 N. 14th St., Suite 400, repeater retail theft-intentionally take, no contest plea, 38 days jail, $443 court costs.

Sandra Alice O’Meara, 58, Lake Nebagamon, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Carole Sue Ostrander, 44, 502 Catlin Ave., repeater take and drive vehicle without consent, fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest pleas, one year of local jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation concurrent, 90 days jail, Huber work release, $4,327 fine and court costs, lifetime driver’s license revocation, 30 month ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; operating while revoked, no contest plea, $100 fine; fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Keith Tye Pfannes Sr., 35, Moorhead, Minnesota, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, 60 days jail, $478.20 fine and court costs; repeater possession of methamphetamine, repeater operating while revoked, repeater resisting/failing to stop, repeater failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed but read in for sentencing; repeater disorderly conduct, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, repeater bail jumping, dismissed.

Richard Alexander Romadine, 43, 120 Winter St., strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, no contest pleas, four years of probation concurrent, $1,036 fine and court costs, no contact with victim or their residence; criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest pleas, 46 days jail concurrent; one additonal count strangulation and suffocation, intimidate victim/use or attempt force, disorderly conduct, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic false imprisonment, two additional counts bail jumping, intimidate victim/dissuade reporting, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Troy Orlyn Routley, 41, 1717 N. 53rd St., disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, 28 days jail, no violent or abusive conduct with victims, $443 court costs; criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Gerald John Schwartz, 65, 4316 E. Third St., Apt. 10, criminal trespass to dwelling, disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, three days jail concurrent, $689 fine and court costs.

Timothy James Sims, 57, Minong, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement concurrent.

Charles Vernon Stevens, 31, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 46 days jail, $572.10 fine and court costs.

Daniel Robert Sutherland, 38, Remer, Minnesota, criminal damage to property, no contest plea, one year of probation, restitution to be determined, $526 fine and court costs.

Aiyanna Shaye Thompson, 18, Duluth, retail theft-intentionally conceal, no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement.

Allen John Tinsley, 20, 5220 E. First St., possess drug paraphernalia, no contest plea, 28 days jail, $579 fine and court costs; possession of marijuana, two counts possess illegally obtained prescription, three counts bail jumping, additional count possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Mauron Jamal Travis, 35, Duluth, operating while revoked, no contest plea, two days jail, $579 fine and court costs.

Jordan Andre Dean Westendorf, 28, 1721 ½ John Ave., criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to dwelling, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest pleas, two years of probation concurrent, four days jail, $1,849 fine and court costs; additional counts disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Kenneth Lee White Jr., 37, Duluth, disorderly conduct, possess drug paraphernalia, no contest pleas, 40 days jail concurrent, $443 court costs.

Robert Allen White, 53, 1425 E. Fifth St., disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 24 month deferred prosecution agreement, $681.69 fine and court costs.

Joshua John Wilding, 36, Moose Lake, Minnesota, party to first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, no contest plea, five years state prison, five years extended supervision concurrent with Minnesota case, $518 court costs, restitution to be determined.

Rick Robert Zmolek, 38, Superior, criminal trespass to dwelling, guilty plea, two days jail, $526 fine and court costs.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
