Douglas County Circuit Court for March 24, 2023

March 8

Jennifer Marie Dahl, 43, 1711 N. 17th St., computer message-threaten injury or harm, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, no contact with victim or their residence, no use or possession of a dangerous weapon, $443 court costs; criminal damage to property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Darryl Edward Jones, 31, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, two years of probation, absolute sobriety, $518 court costs.

Tanka James Tetzlaff, 48, 914 Weeks Ave., domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 26 days jail, $443 court costs.

March 9

Kayla Marie Frye, 30, 501 Greenwood Ave., identity theft-obtain money or credit, forgery, misappropriate ID information-obtain money, no contest pleas, two years state prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, four years of probation concurrent, $7,636.98 restitution, fine and court costs; three additional counts forgery, resisting or obstructing an officer, two additional counts identity theft-obtain money or credit, additional count misappropriate ID information-obtain money, credit card-fraudulent use, theft from financial institution, dismissed but read in for sentencing; additional count misappropriate ID information-obtain money, dismissed.

Devin John Olson, 44, Madison, fifth- or sixth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no contest plea, 18 months state prison, 18 months extended supervision, $1,769 fine, lifetime driver’s license revocation, 36 month ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; fifth- or sixth-offense operating while intoxicated, refuse to take test for intoxication after arrest, dismissed

March 10

Ashley Marie Abbett, 35, 711 Weeks Ave., retail theft-intentionally take, guilty plea, 120 days jail, $580.96 restitution, fine and court costs; trespass to land, dismissed.

Amanda Rae Akervik, 30, 521 Weeks Ave., uttering a forgery, misappropriate ID info-obtain money, no contest pleas, three years of probation, $99 restitution, no contact with victim; additional count theft-movable property, 93 days jail; forgery, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, three years of probation concurrent; issue of worthless checks, probation revoked, 93 days jail concurrent; two counts bail jumping, theft-movable property, theft of mail, dismissed but read in for restitution.

Randy Scott Androsky Jr., 24, 914 Tower Ave., Apt. 509, failure to report to jail, no contest plea, 60 days jail, $518 court costs.

Heather Julia Bedard, 33, Duluth, possess with intent to deliver amphetamine, no contest plea, 24 month deferred prosecution agreement; possess illegally obtained prescription, possess drug paraphernalia, no contest plea, two years of probation concurrent, two days jail, $579 fine and court costs.

Frankie Joel Bildeau, 37, 1603 N. 21st St., Apt. B, repeater battery, repeater disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, two years of probation concurrent, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $443 court costs, no contact with victim.

Jesse Duane Bukovich, 23, Foxboro, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $579 fine and court costs.

Jose E. Caballero, 47, Miami, Florida, possess with intent to deliver cocaine, no contest plea, three years state prison, three years extended supervision imposed and stayed, four years of probation, two days jail, $1,630.50 fine and court costs.

Travis Wayne Dahl, 38, 1319 N. Seventh St., disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $579 fine and court costs.

Alice Christine Drinkwine, 31, Lake Nebagamon, disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement; resisting or obstructing an officer, battery, dismissed.

Thomas Edward Fisher, 74, 602 Winter St., retail theft-intentionally take, no contest plea, 40 days jail, $443 court costs.

Elijah John Cole Gonalakis, 22, 1922 Wisconsin Ave., bail jumping, no contest plea, two years of probation, $717 fine and court costs; two counts operating while revoked, possession of marijuana, failure to install ignition interlock, no contest pleas, 59 days jail concurrent, $1,225.75 fine and court costs; party to burglary, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, two years of probation concurrent; additional count operating while revoked, bail jumping, two counts possess drug paraphernalia, additional count possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Ayla Grace Gordon, 34, Superior, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, five days jail, $748.50 fine and court costs.

Robert Michael Hanson, 52, 1006 E. Third St., lewd, lascivious behavior-exposure, guilty plea, one year of probation, $443 court costs; two counts disorderly conduct, additional count lewd, lascivious behavior-exposure, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Danielle Louise Herges, 38, 1303 Hammond Ave., possession of narcotic drugs, no contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, $572.10 fine and court costs.

Kathryn Faith Hill, 38, 2205 Wyoming Ave., first-offense operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years old, no contest plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, $1,597 fine; first-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration with a passenger under 16 years old, dismissed.

Emily Rose Johnson, 22, 1901 New York Ave., unauthorized use of food stamps, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $200.50 fine.

March 13

Raeanna Lynne Marnati, 35, 2114 Missouri Ave., three counts violate harassment restraining order, guilty pleas, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement.

David Fredrick McMeekin, 52, 1023 Hammond Ave., 4, operating while revoked, no contest plea, two days jail, $705 fine and court costs; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Terri Lynn Mehtala, 63, South Range, third-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 110 days jail, Huber work release, 30 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, $3,264 fine; third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Zandel Douglas Morgan, 23, 2205 E. 10th St., domestic battery, no contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $478.20 fine and court costs; domestic strangulation and suffocation, take and drive vehicle without consent, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic criminal damage to property, dismissed.

James Barker Stannard, 72, 718 Clough Ave., operating while revoked, guilty plea, one day jail, $705 fine and court costs; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Elena Michelle Surface, 39, A7 Aspen Court, domestic disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Aleia Michelle Watson, 23, 1001 Belknap St., Apt. 206, possess illegally obtained prescription, no contest plea, $516 fine and court costs; possession of methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Sterling Marie Wiltfong, 27, Maple, uttering a forgery, guilty plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement; theft-movable property, guilty plea, 100 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, 20 days jail, $890.50 restitution, fine and court costs.

Willie Tabu Woodfork, 47, Duluth, third-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 45 days jail, $1,786 fine, 24 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

March 17

Joseph Ardell Morro, 42, 1203 N. 14th St., domestic strangulation and suffocation, domestic substantial battery, no contest pleas, three years of probation concurrent, 90 days jail, Huber release, no violent or abusive contact with victim, $843 fine and court costs; domestic false imprisonment, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

March 20

Kraig Richard Johnstone, 38, 1821 Washington Ave., repeater possession of narcotic drugs, no contest plea, two years of probation, $638.25 fine and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jamie McFly Tye, 36, Bennett, criminal damage to highway with vehicle, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to criminal damage to property, five days jail served.

March 21

John Anthony Hudacek, 62, 5342 S. Hudacek Road, violate harassment restraining order, found guilty at jury trial, nine months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 30 days jail, no contact with victim, $705 fine and court costs; bail jumping, no contest plea, nine days jail served, $484.50 fine and court costs; harassment-fear of death, bail jumping, two counts disorderly conduct, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.