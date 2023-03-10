Douglas County Circuit Court for March 10, 2023

Feb. 28

Michael John Berghorn, 49, Ironwood, Michigan, operate commercial motor vehicle without a license, amended to operate without carrying license, no contest plea, $248.60 fine.

March 1

Noah Gordon Ford, 22, Duluth, domestic battery, no contest plea, two days jail, $579 fine and court costs; bail jumping, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jake Charles Freeman, 35, 24 N. 24th St., D, repeater party to battery, dismissed.

Duwayne Alan Hill, 41, Spring Valley, Minnesota, retail theft, dismissed.

March 2

Nicholas Rashad Combs, 34, 1923 N. 57th St., 5, first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, no contest plea, five years state prison, five years extended supervision, $1,158 fine and court costs.

March 6

Doyle Duane Brown, 61, Gordon, second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no contest plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,429 fine, 12 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating while intoxicated, dismissed.

Cory Edward McNulty, 41, Maple, operating while revoked, no contest plea, two days jail, $579 fine and court costs.

Albert Franklin Nelson, 36, Seattle, Washington, party to possession of marijuana, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Kyle Allan Phillips, 32, Amery, operating while revoked, guilty plea, $705 fine and court costs; two counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Nathan Charles Schmidt, 38, 2731 ½ E. Fourth St., second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,515 fine, 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Erik Ames Westberg, 41, Carlton, Minnesota, repeater theft-movable property, probation revoked, six months jail, $589 fine and court costs; burglary, no contest plea, three years state prison, four years extended supervision, $738 restitution and court costs; additional count repeater theft-movable property, repeater criminal damage to property, repeater burglary, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Mary Margaret Whitney-Hartje, 59, Evansville, second-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Cortez Drenele Williams, 35, St. Cloud, Minnesota, possession of cocaine, guilty plea, 30 days jail, $563.25 fine and court costs.

Travis Lawrence Wynn, 35, 1211 N. 13th St., operating while revoked, guilty plea, one day jail, $579 fine and court costs; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.