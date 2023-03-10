6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County Circuit Court for March 10, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
March 10, 2023 02:00 PM

Feb. 28

Michael John Berghorn, 49, Ironwood, Michigan, operate commercial motor vehicle without a license, amended to operate without carrying license, no contest plea, $248.60 fine.

March 1

Noah Gordon Ford, 22, Duluth, domestic battery, no contest plea, two days jail, $579 fine and court costs; bail jumping, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jake Charles Freeman, 35, 24 N. 24th St., D, repeater party to battery, dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duwayne Alan Hill, 41, Spring Valley, Minnesota, retail theft, dismissed.

March 2

Nicholas Rashad Combs, 34, 1923 N. 57th St., 5, first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, no contest plea, five years state prison, five years extended supervision, $1,158 fine and court costs.

March 6

Doyle Duane Brown, 61, Gordon, second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no contest plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,429 fine, 12 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating while intoxicated, dismissed.

Cory Edward McNulty, 41, Maple, operating while revoked, no contest plea, two days jail, $579 fine and court costs.

Albert Franklin Nelson, 36, Seattle, Washington, party to possession of marijuana, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Kyle Allan Phillips, 32, Amery, operating while revoked, guilty plea, $705 fine and court costs; two counts bail jumping, dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Charles Schmidt, 38, 2731 ½ E. Fourth St., second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,515 fine, 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Erik Ames Westberg, 41, Carlton, Minnesota, repeater theft-movable property, probation revoked, six months jail, $589 fine and court costs; burglary, no contest plea, three years state prison, four years extended supervision, $738 restitution and court costs; additional count repeater theft-movable property, repeater criminal damage to property, repeater burglary, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Mary Margaret Whitney-Hartje, 59, Evansville, second-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Cortez Drenele Williams, 35, St. Cloud, Minnesota, possession of cocaine, guilty plea, 30 days jail, $563.25 fine and court costs.

Travis Lawrence Wynn, 35, 1211 N. 13th St., operating while revoked, guilty plea, one day jail, $579 fine and court costs; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
031023.n.st.MockTrial5.jpg
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Election previews, the Grand Foot Path, state hockey debrief and more
March 10, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
070221.n.st.Clerk3.jpg
Local
Superior officials reprimand city clerk
March 10, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
031023.n.st.CouncilElection.jpg
Local
Kyle, Moffat seek Superior council seat
March 10, 2023 06:39 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Two rolls of Future Voter stickers rest on voting machine.
Local
3 candidates vie for 2 seats on Superior School Board
March 09, 2023 01:46 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
523715+school-bus-top.jpg
Local
Parents voice concerns about Superior school consolidation
March 08, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
An old map of a trail in Northern Wisconsin.
Local
Listen: The footprint of the Grand Foot Path in Douglas County
March 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Lake Kabetogama flooding.
Weather
Heavy-snow winter could lead to spring flooding
March 10, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers