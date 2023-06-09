Douglas County Circuit Court for June 9, 2023

May 30

Robert Almon Anderson, 42, 5816 ½ Ogden Ave., strangulation and suffocation, probation revoked, 18 months state prison, 18 months extended supervision, $518 court costs.

Samuel Carl Miller, 23, 1409 E. Fifth St., first-degree child sexual assault, two counts second-degree sexual assault/use of force, dismissed.

Samantha Raye Samuelson, 36, 1604 N. 18th St., disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no additional penalty.

May 31

Kharissa Anne Anderson, 42, 1927 Iowa Ave., repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, repeater bail jumping, repeater possession of methamphetamine, no contest pleas, 18 months state prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, four years of probation concurrent, 30 days jail, $518 court costs; repeater criminal trespass to dwelling, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, additional count repeater resisting an officer, dismissed.

Takiya Carson Brunier, 24, Minneapolis, possession of cocaine/coca, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest pleas, six months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, 30 days jail, $783.75 fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged.

Patrick James Burton, 45, 507 Clough Ave., two counts failure to support a child, no contest pleas, three years of probation concurrent, $518 court costs; three additional counts failure to support a child, two counts violate restraining order, bail jumping, dismissed.

Randy Josiah Cozzi, 44, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, three years of probation, five days jail, $858.75 fine and court costs.

June 1

Coltten Dean Davey, 27, Brule, second-offense within three years operate without valid license, domestic strangulation and suffocation, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Kristy Alice Schleski, 32, town of Superior, possess with intent to deliver amphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to misdemeanor possess amphetamine, $243 court costs.

June 2

Bradley Arthur Alanko, 41, 914 Tower Ave., Apt. 3B, disorderly conduct, guilty plea, 20 days jail, $443 court costs.

Brandon Henry Berg, 35, 915 ½ Baxter Ave., domestic strangulation and suffocation, no contest plea, two year deferred prosecution agreement; disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, two days jail, $443 court costs; domestic battery, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Ralph Timothy Broesche, 44, 5822 Ogden Ave., operating while revoked, no contest plea, $579 fine and court costs; two counts failure to install ignition interlock, bail jumping, additional count operating while revoked, dismissed.

Jack Robert Christiansen, 19, Foxboro, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), no contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, $443 court costs.

William J. Crowley IV, 41, 2312 Butler Ave., operating while revoked, amended to operate without carrying license, no contest plea, $248.60 fine; failure to install ignition interlock, bail jumping, additional count operating while revoked, dismissed.

Tyre Scottie Demenge, 24, 4905 Michigan Drive, domestic disorderly conduct, guilty plea, one year deferred prosecution agreement; domestic battery, second-offense in three years operate without valid license, dismissed.

Cory Michael Dieryck, 28, Duluth, party to receiving or concealing stolen property, guilty plea, two days jail, $993 restitution and court costs.

Tabatha Sue Farleigh, 43, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest pleas, 18 months state prison, 18 months extended supervision concurrent, $638.25 fine and court costs; retail theft, repeater possession of electric weapon, dismissed.

Jennifer Lee Feller, 38, Duluth, second-offense in three years operate without valid license, no contest plea, $379 fine.

Lee Arthur Green, 21, Cloquet, hit and run-unattended vehicle, no contest plea, $263.50 fine; criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Terry James Johnson, 48, 1623 Broadway St., misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer, amended to ordinance violation resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, $330.50 fine; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Roland Steven Kmecik, 57, Poplar, operating while revoked, amended to operate commercial vehicle without carrying license, no contest plea, $248.60 fine.

Megan Marie Livingston, 33, 923 Clough Ave., neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), no contest plea, one year of probation, two days jail, $443 court costs; neglecting a child (no harm and child under 6 years or disability), dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Sir Daniel Vincent Lord, 30, 5919 John Ave., bail jumping, no contest plea, one year deferred prosecution agreement; operate firearm while intoxicated, dismissed.

June 5

Javier Garcia Sr., 55, 1908 N. 21st St., possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, seven months of probation, $533.13 fine and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Corey James Moen, 31, Duluth, criminal damage to property, no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement.

Kathy Sue Nelson, 51, Superior, theft-movable property, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Scott Allen Okash, 55, 806 E. Second St., domestic disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $367.50 fine.

Derek Matthew Olson, 22, 4109 E. Third St., possess with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Dylan Michael Pattee, 29, Duluth, bail jumping, second-offense in three years operate without valid license, guilty pleas, 14 days jail concurrent, $642 fine and court costs; additional count second-offense in three years operate without valid license, guilty plea, five days jail consecutive, $516 fine and court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Tessa Marie Spaulding, 22, 1114 Cumming Ave., first-offense with a minor passenger under 17 operate with restricted controlled substance, guilty plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,471 fine, one year driver’s license revocation, alcohol assessment.

Hunter Daneal Vdakes, 24, 1106 N. 16th St., possession of methamphetamine, guilty plea, six months jail, $518 court costs.

Savannah Rose Wilber, 19, Exeland, second-offense within three years operate without valid license, amended to operating while suspended, guilty plea, $200.50 fine.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.