Douglas County Circuit Court for June 30, 2023

June 14

Kenneth Lemar Childs, 40, Duluth, possess with intent to deliver cocaine, guilty plea, 66 months state prison, five years extended supervision, $969 fine and court costs; two counts deliver cocaine, probation revoked, 66 months state prison, five years extended supervision concurrent, $1,836 court costs; second- or subsequent offense possess with intent to deliver designer drugs, second-offense in three years operate without valid license, dismissed.

June 15

Amanda Kay Hunter, 33, 1105 Hammond Ave., 1, theft-business setting, dismissed.

June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

DaQuone Ugene Bentley, 28, 723 Bridge Ave., repeater domestic strangulation and suffocation, no contest plea, 30 months state prison, 30 months extended supervision, $518 court costs; repeater domestic battery, repeater domestic disorderly conduct, repeater carrying a concealed knife, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Dallas Judson Berthiaume, 31, 1002 E. Eighth St., strangulation and suffocation, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement; battery, no contest plea, 18 months of probation, four days jail, $618 fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Craig Anthony Burkhart, 22, 1220 Broadway St., domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery, no contest pleas, one year deferred prosecution agreement.

Catherine Grace Fischer, 20, 1516 Hammond Ave., second-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,429 fine, 12 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Malinda Ann Johnson, 49, 3806 Tower Ave., 38, bail jumping, no contest, six months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, $484.50 fine; domestic disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 45 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation concurrent, two days jail, $484.50 fine; additional count domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

June 19

Heather Brook Paquette, 42, 3806 Tower Ave., Apt. 1, hit and run-unattended vehicle, guilty plea, $213 fine and restitution.

June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

Tommy D. Levi, 50, Hibbing, Minnesota, eight counts failure to support child, dismissed.

June 21

Hannah Marie Chamberlin, 36, Menomonie, repeater substantial battery, found guilty at jury trial, five years state prison, two years extended supervision, no contact with victim, $1,618.71 restitution, fine and court costs.

June 22

Alysha Leigh Frink, 30, 1924 Cumming Ave., repeater child abuse-intentionally cause harm, repeater bail jumping, repeater possession of methamphetamine, no contest pleas, five years of probation concurrent, 94 days jail, $1,229.25 fine and court costs; two counts repeater bail jumping, repeater criminal trespass to dwelling, two counts repeater disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, repeater retail theft, dismissed.

Kenneth Wayne Hill, 60, Superior, persistent repeater first-degree sexual assault of a child, dismissed.

Jeremy John Lubansky, 29, Duluth, resisting or obstructing an officer, amended to ordinance violation resisting or obstructing an officer, guilty plea, $358 fine; possession of methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jacob Edward Pfau, 25, South Range, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

June 23

Jasmine Domnique Allen, 33, Duluth, resist officer-substantial bodily harm, no contest plea, three year deferred prosecution agreement; battery, disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, two years of probation concurrent, 18 days jail, $443 court costs.

Marshall Edward Curran, 34, Bayfield, theft-movable property, remove vehicle’s parts without consent, two counts bail jumping, no contest pleas, three years of probation concurrent, 136 days jail served, $2,385.09 restitution and court costs, no contact with Twin Ports Baptist Church; party to theft, party to remove vehicle’s parts without consent, four additional counts bail jumping, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Kyle Lee Duncan, 35, 1713 N. 26th St., third-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 45 days jail, Huber work release, no use or possession of alcohol except as required for employment, $3,264 fine, 30 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Christopher Vincent Ekroot, 38, 1802 N. 23rd St., 3, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement; possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

Chad Louis Hammer, 37, 2020 Banks Ave., repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, 12 months of probation, $516 fine and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Anita Louise Lind, 57, 1305 Baxter Ave., retail theft, amended to ordinance violation shoplifting, no contest plea, $326.50 fine; possession of marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Charles Bolme, 57, 1512 N. 16th St., B, battery, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Autumn Crystal Metoxen, 31, Duluth, possession of narcotic drugs, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 15 days jail, $638.25 fine and court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Aaron Michael Olsen, 36, Cloquet, Minnesota, hit and run, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $831 fine and court costs; second-offense in three years operate without valid license, no contest plea, $100 fine.

Aaron James Ruohoniemi, 39, repeater possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, three years of probation, 20 days jail, $748.50 fine and court costs.

Jeorge Angel Sales, 35, 632 Grand Ave., felony bail jumping, guilty plea, 120 days jail, $518 court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Destiny Rose Schlais, 21, 627 Cumming Ave., bail jumping, no contest plea, 125 days jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, seven days jail, $518 court costs; possess amphetamine, possession of marijuana, no contest pleas, 75 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 24 days jail, $443 court costs; additional count bail jumping, party to possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, three counts possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Lucas Alexander Stunkart, 30, Duluth, theft-movable property, no contest plea, two days jail, $1,186 restitution, fine and court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Trent Tyler Trepania, 29, 1805 Butler Ave., criminal trespass to dwelling, criminal damage to property, no contest pleas, 137 days jail concurrent, $956.70; battery, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Justin Ulmer, 50, 1907 Tower Ave., disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $367.50 fine.

Aaron Erick Woodall Sr., 45, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, guilty plea, two years of probation, 29 days jail, $518 court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.