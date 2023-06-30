Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County Circuit Court for June 30, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

June 14

Kenneth Lemar Childs, 40, Duluth, possess with intent to deliver cocaine, guilty plea, 66 months state prison, five years extended supervision, $969 fine and court costs; two counts deliver cocaine, probation revoked, 66 months state prison, five years extended supervision concurrent, $1,836 court costs; second- or subsequent offense possess with intent to deliver designer drugs, second-offense in three years operate without valid license, dismissed.

June 15

Amanda Kay Hunter, 33, 1105 Hammond Ave., 1, theft-business setting, dismissed.

June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

DaQuone Ugene Bentley, 28, 723 Bridge Ave., repeater domestic strangulation and suffocation, no contest plea, 30 months state prison, 30 months extended supervision, $518 court costs; repeater domestic battery, repeater domestic disorderly conduct, repeater carrying a concealed knife, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Dallas Judson Berthiaume, 31, 1002 E. Eighth St., strangulation and suffocation, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement; battery, no contest plea, 18 months of probation, four days jail, $618 fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Craig Anthony Burkhart, 22, 1220 Broadway St., domestic disorderly conduct, domestic battery, no contest pleas, one year deferred prosecution agreement.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Volunteer pastor arrested for failing to register as sex offender
The Duluth man has been serving as pastor of the church in the town of Superior since September 2022, according to court records.
June 28, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Superior gymnastics coach pleads guilty to child porn charge
George Deppa is still facing child sexual abuse charges in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
June 26, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Vampire Murder.jpg
The Vault
The disturbing 'vampire murder' that shocked Minnesota
The details of the murder horrified those who heard it, but comments from one of the teen killers helped a 1980s horror movie become one of the top video rentals around the area.
June 23, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Emma Davis
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 16, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
June 16, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cars drive through a three-way intersection with a white billboard declaring a reward for tips of a missing woman.
The Vault
Nearly 8 years later, Duluth woman's disappearance remains unsolved
A picture of Sheila St. Clair is prominently displayed on a Duluth billboard at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue, Garfield Avenue and Superior Street. St. Clair has been missing since August 2015.
June 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
DouglasCountyCourtGavel1.jpg
Local
Second man charged in connection with Superior overdose death
The Duluth man allegedly supplied fentanyl to the victim.
June 12, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 9, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
June 09, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 2, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
June 02, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Reported car theft leads to child enticement charge
The alleged victim, 14, was pulled over driving the car, the criminal complaint said.
May 26, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for May 26, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
May 26, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Catherine Grace Fischer, 20, 1516 Hammond Ave., second-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,429 fine, 12 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Malinda Ann Johnson, 49, 3806 Tower Ave., 38, bail jumping, no contest, six months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, $484.50 fine; domestic disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 45 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation concurrent, two days jail, $484.50 fine; additional count domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

June 19

Heather Brook Paquette, 42, 3806 Tower Ave., Apt. 1, hit and run-unattended vehicle, guilty plea, $213 fine and restitution.

June 20

ADVERTISEMENT

Tommy D. Levi, 50, Hibbing, Minnesota, eight counts failure to support child, dismissed.

June 21

Hannah Marie Chamberlin, 36, Menomonie, repeater substantial battery, found guilty at jury trial, five years state prison, two years extended supervision, no contact with victim, $1,618.71 restitution, fine and court costs.

June 22

Alysha Leigh Frink, 30, 1924 Cumming Ave., repeater child abuse-intentionally cause harm, repeater bail jumping, repeater possession of methamphetamine, no contest pleas, five years of probation concurrent, 94 days jail, $1,229.25 fine and court costs; two counts repeater bail jumping, repeater criminal trespass to dwelling, two counts repeater disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, repeater retail theft, dismissed.

Kenneth Wayne Hill, 60, Superior, persistent repeater first-degree sexual assault of a child, dismissed.

Jeremy John Lubansky, 29, Duluth, resisting or obstructing an officer, amended to ordinance violation resisting or obstructing an officer, guilty plea, $358 fine; possession of methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jacob Edward Pfau, 25, South Range, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

June 23

Jasmine Domnique Allen, 33, Duluth, resist officer-substantial bodily harm, no contest plea, three year deferred prosecution agreement; battery, disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, two years of probation concurrent, 18 days jail, $443 court costs.

Marshall Edward Curran, 34, Bayfield, theft-movable property, remove vehicle’s parts without consent, two counts bail jumping, no contest pleas, three years of probation concurrent, 136 days jail served, $2,385.09 restitution and court costs, no contact with Twin Ports Baptist Church; party to theft, party to remove vehicle’s parts without consent, four additional counts bail jumping, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Kyle Lee Duncan, 35, 1713 N. 26th St., third-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 45 days jail, Huber work release, no use or possession of alcohol except as required for employment, $3,264 fine, 30 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Christopher Vincent Ekroot, 38, 1802 N. 23rd St., 3, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement; possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

Chad Louis Hammer, 37, 2020 Banks Ave., repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, 12 months of probation, $516 fine and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Anita Louise Lind, 57, 1305 Baxter Ave., retail theft, amended to ordinance violation shoplifting, no contest plea, $326.50 fine; possession of marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Charles Bolme, 57, 1512 N. 16th St., B, battery, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Autumn Crystal Metoxen, 31, Duluth, possession of narcotic drugs, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 15 days jail, $638.25 fine and court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Aaron Michael Olsen, 36, Cloquet, Minnesota, hit and run, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $831 fine and court costs; second-offense in three years operate without valid license, no contest plea, $100 fine.

Aaron James Ruohoniemi, 39, repeater possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, three years of probation, 20 days jail, $748.50 fine and court costs.

Jeorge Angel Sales, 35, 632 Grand Ave., felony bail jumping, guilty plea, 120 days jail, $518 court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Destiny Rose Schlais, 21, 627 Cumming Ave., bail jumping, no contest plea, 125 days jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, seven days jail, $518 court costs; possess amphetamine, possession of marijuana, no contest pleas, 75 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 24 days jail, $443 court costs; additional count bail jumping, party to possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, three counts possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Lucas Alexander Stunkart, 30, Duluth, theft-movable property, no contest plea, two days jail, $1,186 restitution, fine and court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Trent Tyler Trepania, 29, 1805 Butler Ave., criminal trespass to dwelling, criminal damage to property, no contest pleas, 137 days jail concurrent, $956.70; battery, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Justin Ulmer, 50, 1907 Tower Ave., disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $367.50 fine.

Aaron Erick Woodall Sr., 45, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, guilty plea, two years of probation, 29 days jail, $518 court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Douglas County Past graphic
Local
Douglas County Past: Longtime barber 'A cut above the rest'; Rockmont Club turns over flag raising rites
June 30, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
People wearing red white and blue patriotic themed clothing participating in outdoor parade
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Fourth of July weekend edition
June 30, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Man poses for a portrait
Local
Superior veteran honored with flag ceremony
June 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Briana Fiandt / Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crews tear down stadium.
Local
UWS takes first step toward new stadium
June 28, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Modern devices connected to each other in businessman hand 3D rendering.
Local
Committee approves pilot area for Connect Superior
June 28, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
People wearing red white and blue patriotic themed clothing participating in outdoor parade
Local
Douglas County communities gear up for July 4
June 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
mallards in flight
Northland Outdoors
Avian influenza killing far fewer birds this year
June 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers