Douglas County Circuit Court for June 2, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

May 24

Kelsey Alexandra Grams, 34, 1311 John Ave., Apt. 1, retail theft, no contest plea, 42 days jail, $48.22 restitution.

Donald Wayne Sexton, 27, Hermantown, child abuse-intentionally cause harm, no contest plea, four year deferred prosecution agreement; two counts disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, two years of probation concurrent, $579 fine and court costs;

May 25

Jake Lee Luostari, 19, South Range, operating while revoked, amended to operate commercial vehicle without carrying license, no contest plea, $250.50 fine; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

May 26

Carl David Anderson, 43, 2908 Crandle Ave., three counts bail jumping, domestic contact after domestic abuse arrest, resisting or obstructing an officer, guilty pleas, three years of probation concurrent, no contact with victim, $2,405 fines and court costs; possess firearm-convicted of out-of-state felony, domestic disorderly conduct, guilty pleas, two years state prison, three years extended supervision consecutive, $1,158 fine and court costs, no contact with victim; domestic second-degree recklessly endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon, two additional counts domestic disorderly conduct, domestic criminal damage to property, four additional counts bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Brandi Lynn Bennett, 25, 1821 E. Fourth St., possession of narcotic drugs, no contest plea, one year deferred prosecution agreement; theft-movable property, no contest plea, one year of probation, four days jail, $591.92 restitution and court costs, complete 40 hours of community service, work toward HSED or GED; retail theft, theft-movable property, dismissed.

Liam Craig Michael Collins, 23, 2620 Tower Ave. 8, operating while revoked, amended to operate commercial vehicle without carrying license, no contest plea, $248.60 fine.

Joselyn Jean Curphy, 28, 5510 Ogden Ave., second-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,471 fine, 12 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; bail jumping, guilty plea, 30 days jail consecutive, Huber work release, $243 fine; additional count second-offense operating while intoxicated, second-offense operate with restricted controlled substance, dismissed.

Christopher Martin Davy, 31, 1905 ½ Banks Ave., criminal damage to property, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement.

Jermaine Jerome Fuller, 26, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, no contest pleas, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation concurrent, five days jail, $1,154.25 fine and court costs; possession of marijuana on or near certain places, possession of cocaine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Robert Henry Ganz-Brown Jr., 28, Lake Nebagamon, retail theft, no contest plea, 30 days jail, $568.09 restitution, fine and court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, 90 days jail consecutive, $516 fine and court costs.

Lindsy Ann Groskreutz, 39, 5031 E. Second St., retail theft, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, one day jail, $937.68 restitution and court costs.

Christopher Cline Smith II, 39, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, three counts bail jumping, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed knife, no contest pleas, two years state prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation concurrent, $1,479 court costs; substantial battery, amended to misdemeanor battery, no contest plea, 157 days jail, $2,538.50 restitution and court costs; four counts bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, remove vehicle’s parts without consent, dismissed.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
