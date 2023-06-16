Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County Circuit Court for June 16, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

June 7

Dylan Wyatt Javenkoski, 25, South Range, battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to ordinance violation domestic disorderly conduct, $367.50 fine.

Randi Rochelle Ruhanen, 33, Cloquet, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

June 8

David Steven Androsky Jr., 34, 1602 N. 28th St., disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $300.50 fine.

Ruby Jane Launderville, 32, Stanley, theft-movable property, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to misdemeanor theft, five days jail served.

Zachary Dylan Moore, 25, Poplar, two counts operating while revoked, four counts bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, stalking, dismissed.

Brittany Simone Rabbitt, 32, 1311 John Ave., repeater possession of narcotic drugs, repeater counts bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, six months jail concurrent, $961 court costs; additional counts bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, probation revoked, one year local jail concurrent, $780 fine and court costs; three additional counts bail jumping, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Vincent Paul Radtke, 40, 613 Cumming Ave., domestic disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon, dismissed.

June 9

Deandre Marquez Boykins, 39, 1424 N. 12th St., second- and subsequent offense possession of cocaine/coca, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, two days jail, $638.25 fine and court costs.

Kyle Douglas Dougherty, 27, Duluth, retail theft-intentionally take, no contest plea, five days jail, $615.17 restitution, fine and court costs.

Beth Ann Inscho, 58, Brule, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement; possession of drug paraphernalia, no contest plea, $267.50 fine; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Jeremy Lee LaBonte, 40, 1709 Cumming Ave., operating while revoked, no contest plea, $579 fine; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

June 12

Debbie Ann Mohr, 57, Rochester, Minnesota, drive or operate without consent-abandon vehicle, guilty plea, two days jail, $536 fine and court costs.

Dakota John Spry, 25, Duluth, disorderly conduct, amended to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, no contest plea, one day jail, $705 fine and court costs; domestic criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Larry Junior Tate, 38, 1600 Catlin Ave., battery, guilty plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, two days jail, $465.60 fine and court costs, restitution to be determined, no contact with Douglas County Kwik Trip stores or their parking lots; disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Scott Richard Van Aernum, 38, Solon Springs, stalking, no contest plea, three year deferred prosecution agreement; violate harassment restraining order, misuse of GPS device-place without consent, no contest pleas, two years of probation concurrent, $568 fine and court costs.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
