Douglas County Circuit Court for July 7, 2023

June 29

James Lamar Bennett, 44, 2013 N. 24th St., stalking, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $267.50 fine; additional county stalking, dismissed.

Philip John Hart, 49, 632 Grand Ave., forgery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to misdemeanor theft-movable property, $100 fine and court costs.

Tyler Jessit Haynes, 38, Duluth, repeater possession of methamphetamine, repeater carry concealed weapon, no contest pleas, four years of probation concurrent, eight days jail, $638.25 fine and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jordan Robert Judson, 29, Duluth, criminal damage to property, probation revoked, nine months jail, Huber work release, $14,958.25 restitution, fine and court costs.

Leo Girard Kaseno, 43, Duluth, criminal trespass to dwelling, no contest plea, two days jail, $475.60 fine and court costs.

Robin Renee Richter, 55, Ashland, possess with intent to deliver amphetamine/methamphetamine, no contest plea, six years state prison, two years extended supervision, $638.25 fine and court costs; repeater possession of marijuana, possess illegally obtained prescription, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.