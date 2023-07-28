Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County Circuit Court for July 28, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

July 12

Emeily Velanne Mullikin, 21, Duluth, substantial battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to misdemeanor battery, 45 days jail served.

July 17

Megan Marie Currie, 38, 1209 Belknap St., battery, no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement.

Alexandra Jae Ellerman, 20, 723 ½ N. 21st St., neglecting a child, amended to misdemeanor neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), no contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, $443 court costs.

Patricia Nicole Kaarto, 32, 1101 Hammond Ave., possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, three years of probation, 22 days jail, $518 court costs; second-offense in three years operate without valid license, no contest plea, 30 days jail; party to burglary, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, three years of probation concurrent, 269 days jail, credit for 119 days, balance imposed and stayed, $12,022.27 restitution and court costs, no contact with victim; possess drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, dismissed.

Michael Lee Nordeen, 40, Saginaw, Minnesota, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 20 days jail, Huber work release, $1,555 fine, 16 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Austin Jacob Talamantes, 27, 914 Weeks Ave., theft-business setting, no contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $832 restitution, fine and court costs.

Lajuan Denzel Williams, 30, 1605 Oakes Ave., second-offense in three years operate without valid license, amended to operating commercial vehicle without carrying license, no contest plea, $200 fine.

July 18

Tommy Laural Erickson, 22, 6120 Banks Ave., three counts repeater bail jumping, repeater theft-movable property, dismissed.

July 19

Malia Lee Jamison, 55, Duluth, possess with intent to deliver amphetamine/methamphetamine, no contest plea, five years of probation, 11 days jail, $2,733 fine and court costs, 100 hours of community service within the first six months of probation.

Brian Scott Midbon, 58, 1223 N. 23rd St., disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement.

July 20

Loren Ray Frikart, 42, South Range, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, $638.25 court costs; two counts repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Chad William Fulda, 62, 1816 E. Ninth St., fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 90 days jail, Huber work release, lifetime driver’s license revocation, $3,585 fine, 36 month ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Jeremie J. Kannegiesser, 47, Lompoc, California, retail theft-intentionally take, no contest plea, 90 days jail, $475 fine and court costs.

Alvin Lamonte Wuolu-Luckett Jr., 28, 1814 Hughitt Ave., two counts operating while revoked, no contest pleas, 17 days jail concurrent, $1,158 fine.

July 21

Bryce Douglas Anderson, 25, 2027 Banks Ave., domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement; domestic battery, dismissed.

Zachary Wallace Vernon Anderson, 19, Maple, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, amended to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, no contest plea, two years state prison, four years extended supervision, $591 fine and court costs; endanger safety/reckless use of firearm, dismissed.

Michael Keith Aubol, 26, 417 Weeks Ave., issue of worthless checks, amended to misdemeanor issue of worthless checks, no contest plea, one year of probation, three days jail, $3,630.14 restitution and court costs, no contact with Menards; second-offense within three years operate without valid driver’s license, dismissed.

Daniel Todd Brown, 44, Covington, Indiana, disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, $200.50 fine.

Ricardo Wade Benjamin Fairbanks, 47, Duluth, bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, guilty pleas, 18 months of prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation concurrent, 40 days jail, $654 fine and court costs; three counts bail jumping, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Brandon Ryan Grumdahl, 39, Duluth, resisting or obstructing an officer, retail theft-intentionally take, no contest pleas, 34 days jail concurrent, $642 fine and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Eric Ryan Hoyt, 36, 2609 E. Fifth St., sex offender-fail/update information, no contest plea, 18 months state prison, 18 months extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation, $518 court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, four months jail consecutive; additional count sex offender-fail/update information, dismissed.

Logen Scott Hunker, 22, Duluth, theft-movable property, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $773 restitution and court costs, eligible to be expunged.

Jennifer Marie Jewell, 41, Duluth, repeater theft-written lease, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, nine months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, 59 days jail, $2,857 restitution and court costs.

Randy Vince Lonetto Jr., 39, 1901 New York Ave., W105, third- and subsequent offense within three years operate without valid license, guilty plea, $642 fine and court costs.

July 22

Ryan Robert Crary, 46, 2109 ½ E. Third St., domestic disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

July 24

Richard Wade Church, 45, Bismarck, North Dakota, knowingly possess methamphetamine waste, no contest plea, 24 month deferred prosecution agreement; possess drug paraphernalia, possess methamphetamine precursors, dismissed.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
