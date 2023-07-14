Douglas County Circuit Court for July 14, 2023

July 6

Dean Michael Belich, 54, Duluth, party to attempted theft-movable property, dismissed.

July 10

Gregg Eric Koepke, 58, Poplar, repeated sexual assault of same child, use a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, found guilty at court trial, 12 years state prison, eight years extended supervision concurrent, $7,065.12 restitution, fine and court costs, lifetime sex offender registration, no contact with victim or their family, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, no use of the internet or social media without prior agent approval.

Richard Scott Parsons, 39, South Range, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, three years of probation, 16 days jail, $748.50 fine and court costs; possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

Todd Gerald Peterson, 50, Blaine, Minnesota, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, no contest plea, two year deferred prosecution agreement; battery, carry handgun where alcohol sold/consumed, no contest pleas, two years of probation concurrent, three days jail, $579 fine and court costs, maintain absolute sobriety, do not possess firearms; operate firearm while intoxicated, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Aminah Deaundra Pitt, 19, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, retail theft, amended to ordinance violation shoplifting, no contest plea, $267.50 fine; party to retail theft, dismissed.

Jessica Lee Schelinder, 49, 1311 John Ave., 1, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 18 months state prison, 19 months extended supervision, $518 court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Luis Xavier Serrano Torres, 32, Duluth, operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $150.10 fine.

Micayla Rose Templer, 23, Duluth, battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $267.50 fine.

Michael James Terry, 41, Poplar, operating while revoked, guilty plea, $579 fine and court costs.

Patrick Anthony West, 41, 3505 Belknap St., 34, disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation domestic disorderly conduct, guilty plea, $367.50 fine; domestic battery, dismissed.

Christopher Scott Wihriala, 29, 1011 Belknap St., Unit 206, resisting or obstructing an officer, guilty plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, seven days jail, $642 fine and court costs.

July 11

Tammy Jo Nord, 52, 906 Cumming Ave., bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, probation revoked, eight months jail concurrent, may request Huber, $516 court costs.

Michael Paul Sclavi, 40, 2101 Central Ave., stalking, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 90 days jail, Huber work release.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.