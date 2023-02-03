Douglas County Circuit Court for Feb. 3, 2023

Jan. 25

Eli Willie Trout, 29, 1905 Ogden Ave., possess drug paraphernalia, no contest plea, $516 fine and court costs; possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Jan. 26

Grailing Octavius Brown, 39, Duluth, knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, dismissed.

Donna Marie Faugerstrom, 60, 1202 Harrison St., bail jumping, dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katie Lee George, 39, De Pere, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 18 days jail, $1,079.25 fine and court costs; criminal damage to property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Joseph Michael Johnson, 40, 5805 Lamborn Ave., battery, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Joseph John Kranjcevic III, 36, 5215 E. County Road C, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, no contest plea, three years of probation, six months jail, Huber work release, $654 fine and court costs, restitution to be determined, no contact with victim officer; resist officer-substantial bodily harm, disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Jan. 27

Sanussi Tamsir Bangoura, 21, Duluth, battery, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Bobbi Jo Anna Becker, 30, 1911 Oakes Ave., two counts repeater felony criminal damage to property, amended to two counts repeater misdemeanor criminal damage to property, no contest pleas, one year jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, three days jail, $4,212.89 restitution and court costs; repeater possession of marijuana on or near certain places, repeater disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing; additional count repeater felony criminal damage to property, dismissed.

Shawntae Annette Beson, 28, Lac Du Flambeau, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, no contest plea, 17 days jail, $516 fine and court costs.

Katon Joseph Bowman, 41, Duluth, deliver fentanyl, guilty plea, 30 month state prison, 30 month extended supervision imposed and stayed, four years of probation, $1,323 restitution, fine and court costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Na’kiah Jeanette Douglas, 31, Duluth, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, guilty pleas, one year of probation concurrent, $1,999 restitution, fine and court costs; substantial battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Amber Rose Fineday, 22, Cloquet, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, six days jail, $516 fine and court costs.

Andrew Scott Freiberg, 23, South Range, operating while revoked, found guilty at jury trial, 60 days jail, $579 fine and court costs; failure to install ignition interlock, found guilty at jury trial, 60 days consecutive, $442 fine; resisting or obstructing an officer, found guilty at jury trial, one year of probation consecutive, $379 fine, no operation of motor vehicle unless approved by agent, no use or possession of alcohol; third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, third-offense operating while intoxicated, found not guilty at jury trial.

Devon Michael Garza, 21, 2801 Catlin Ave., intimidate victim/domestic abuse crime, three counts violate order/contempt, no contest pleas, one year state prison, one year extended supervision concurrent, $1,079 court costs, no contact with victim unless approved by agent; three counts bail jumping, three additional counts violate order/contempt, dismissed.

Michael John Gronski, 19, 3806 Tower Ave., 12, battery, disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement.

Deangelo Deon Hawthorne, 19, Duluth, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement; carry concealed weapon, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, three days jail, $579 fine and court costs.

Silas Marcel Johnson Sr., 31, Beloit, failure to support child, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Hannah Kaye Britten Magnusson, 21, Thief River Falls, Minnesota, take and drive vehicle without consent-abandon vehicle, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan. 30

Felicia Lawanda Buckner, 53, Duluth, misappropriate ID info-obtain money, no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement; fraudulent use of credit card, no contest plea, $526 fine and court costs.

Devin Hakeem Franklin, 22, 1114 Cumming Ave., carry handgun where alcohol is sold or consumed, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, one day jail, $579 fine and court costs, no possession of firearms, no contact with Palace Bar, eligible for expungement.

Brian Christopher Johnsen, 42, 2217 E. State Highway 105, operating while revoked, guilty plea, six days jail, $579 fine and court costs.

Scott Charles McDonald Jr., 19, 6308 Oakes Ave., disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $443 court costs, no contact with victim or witnesses, no use or possession of firearms, may be expunged; intentionally point firearm at person, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Eric Jay Peterson Sr., 38, 4941 Bay Drive, stalking, amended to domestic unlawful phone use-threaten with obscenity, misuse of GPS device-place without consent, amended to domestic disorderly conduct, additional count domestic disorderly conduct, no contest pleas, two years of probation concurrent, two days jail, $443 court costs; possession of methamphetamine, dismissed.

Anthony Allen Ressler, 40, Duluth, possess with intent to deliver marijuana, guilty plea, 18 months state prison, 24 months extended supervision imposed and stayed, four years of probation, 17 days jail, $969 fine and court costs; possess with intent to deliver amphetamine, dismissed.

Morgan Ann Schemenauer, 25, Duluth, third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, no contest plea, 110 days jail, Huber work release, $5,423 fine, 30 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; third-offense operating while intoxicated, bail jumping, dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Debra Lynn Schnepp, 51, Washburn, possession of narcotic drugs, guilty plea, 18 months of probation, 58 days jail, $518 court costs; repeater possession of marijuana, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Kimberly Hope Semanko, 38, St. Paul, Minnesota, possession of controlled substances, no contest plea, two days jail, $894 fine and court costs; possession of narcotic drugs, retail theft-intentionally take, dismissed.

Nicole Lynn Slaviero, 43, 3806 Tower Ave., 15, stalking, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 160 days jail, Huber work release.

Monte James Teskey, 20, Duluth, sexual intercourse with child 16 or older, actor 19 or older, no contest plea, two years of probation, continue counseling, $443 fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged.

Princeton Lee Witherspoon, 34, Duluth, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, 68 days jail served, $443 court costs; repeater misappropriate ID info-obtain money, repeater credit card-theft by acquisition, no contest pleas, 125 days jail concurrent, $1,493.10 restitution, fine and court costs; repeater bail jumping, repeater take and drive vehicle without consent, dismissed.

Jan. 31

Larry Charles Block, 58, Minong, felony theft by contractor, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to misdemeanor theft by contractor, no further sentence.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.