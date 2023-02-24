Douglas County Circuit Court for Feb. 24, 2023

Feb. 17

Willa Adrianne-Jean Allen, 34, 1321 Poplar Ave., neglecting a child (no harm and child is under 6 years old or has disability), no contest plea, three years of probation, one day jail, $878.28 fine and court costs, no use or possession of alcohol.

Kristine Marie Andrews, 52, 623 Homecroft Court, operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, no contest plea, $248.60 fine; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Gerald Steven Buck Jr., 31, 2011 Ohio Ave., operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine; bail jumping, additional count operating while revoked, dismissed.

Gavin Paul Denzler, 31, 1607 Hammond Ave., domestic battery, guilty plea, three years of probation, no contact with victim, $516 fine and court costs; domestic disorderly conduct, theft-movable property, guilty pleas, 90 days jail concurrent, Huber work release; domestic strangulation and suffocation, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Robert Nicholas Dow, 21, 3920 Tower Ave., D4, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, amended to possession of marijuana, no contest plea, one day jail, $1,335 fine and court costs.

Terry William Fremling, 58, 2814 E. Third St., possession of methamphetamine, guilty plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, 30 months probation, five days jail, $518 court costs; second-offense in three years operating without a valid license, guilty plea, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Trenten Lee Hair, 21, Duluth, possess amphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, one day jail, $563.25 fine and court costs.

Kaitlin Marie Langley, 22, 2015 ½ John Ave., misdemeanor battery, no contest plea, 12 month deferred prosecution agreement.

Nicole Lynn Slaviero, 43, 3806 Tower Ave., 15, repeater bail jumping, retail theft-intentionally take, no contest pleas, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation concurrent, $1,662.40 restitution and court costs; theft-movable property, additional count repeater bail jumping, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.