99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County Circuit Court for Feb. 17, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
February 17, 2023 02:00 PM

Feb. 8

Ryan Michael Stack, 37, 1709 N. 19th St., aggravated battery, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, three years of probation, six months jail, no contact with victim, no frequenting establishments whose primary purpose is to sell alcohol, no use or possession of alcohol, $1,108 fine and court costs.

Feb. 10

Randy Scott Avery, 52, Duluth, stalking, 48 month deferred prosecution agreement; felony bail jumping, amended to misdemeanor bail jumping, no contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, two days jail, $579 fine and court costs, no contact with victim; two additional counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Robert Lee Bennett, 42, Douglas County Jail, first-degree intentional homicide, found guilty at jury trial, lifetime in prison, $1,321 restitution and court costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renata Marie Crowley, 61, Moose Lake, Minnesota, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,492 fine, 14 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Mark J. Kenville, 79, Superior, fourth-degree sexual assault, dismissed.

Feb. 13

Nicole Frances Bellanger, 30, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, amended to misdemeanor possess amphetamine, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, eight days jail, $563.25 fine and court costs.

Matthew Michael Scanlon, 27, Duluth, repeater possess with intent to deliver marijuana, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, no contest pleas, 150 days jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation concurrent, three days jail, $858.75 fine and court costs.

Jason Randall Shultz, 23, Duluth, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, attempt battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, no contest pleas, 30 months of probation concurrent, 60 days jail, $518 court costs; additional count attempt battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Richard Lee Spelzini, 52, 914 Tower Ave., 308, disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $267.50 fine.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
The 624-foot long bulk carrier, Resko is the first saltie to visit the Twin Ports in 2022.
Local
First ship contest underway
March 02, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
030323.N.St.Larry sit 2.JPG
Local
Luostari leaves 57-year legacy of advocacy
March 02, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Full grocery bag - FSA - ADOBE STOCK ART
Local
Federal funding available for Douglas County nonprofits
March 02, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports