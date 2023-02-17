Douglas County Circuit Court for Feb. 17, 2023

Feb. 8

Ryan Michael Stack, 37, 1709 N. 19th St., aggravated battery, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, three years of probation, six months jail, no contact with victim, no frequenting establishments whose primary purpose is to sell alcohol, no use or possession of alcohol, $1,108 fine and court costs.

Feb. 10

Randy Scott Avery, 52, Duluth, stalking, 48 month deferred prosecution agreement; felony bail jumping, amended to misdemeanor bail jumping, no contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, two days jail, $579 fine and court costs, no contact with victim; two additional counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Robert Lee Bennett, 42, Douglas County Jail, first-degree intentional homicide, found guilty at jury trial, lifetime in prison, $1,321 restitution and court costs.

Renata Marie Crowley, 61, Moose Lake, Minnesota, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,492 fine, 14 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Mark J. Kenville, 79, Superior, fourth-degree sexual assault, dismissed.

Feb. 13

Nicole Frances Bellanger, 30, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, amended to misdemeanor possess amphetamine, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, eight days jail, $563.25 fine and court costs.

Matthew Michael Scanlon, 27, Duluth, repeater possess with intent to deliver marijuana, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, no contest pleas, 150 days jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation concurrent, three days jail, $858.75 fine and court costs.

Jason Randall Shultz, 23, Duluth, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, attempt battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, no contest pleas, 30 months of probation concurrent, 60 days jail, $518 court costs; additional count attempt battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Richard Lee Spelzini, 52, 914 Tower Ave., 308, disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $267.50 fine.

