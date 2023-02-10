Douglas County Circuit Court for Feb. 10, 2023

Jan. 31

Samantha Ann LePage, 40, 1014 Broadway St., battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Feb. 2

Emmanuel Anziani, 38, Palm Bay, Florida, operating commercial motor vehicle without a license-non-resident, guilty plea, $705 fine and court costs.

Chad Michael Hermans, 32, Aitkin, Minnesota, second-degree sexual assault of a child, no contest plea, no further sentence, defendant deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cassondra Lynn Kmecik, 24, Roseau, Minnesota, burglary, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Feb. 3

Lily Maren Beckwell, 29, 24 N. 24th St., Apt. D, theft, amended to ordinance violation shoplifting, no contest plea, $295 fine.

Sarah Marie Dolsen, 43, 5491 S. State Highway 35, misdemeanor bail jumping, no contest plea, one year of probation, nine days jail, $516 fine and court costs; second-offense in three years operate without valid license, recklessly abuse patients-bodily harm, felony bail jumping, dismissed.

Kendall Romeo Emery, 36, 1224 N. 16th St., possession with intent to deliver cocaine on or near certain places, no contest plea, 30 months of probation, four months jail, Huber work release, $1,630.50 fine and court costs, no contact with victim; second-degree sexual assault/use of force, false imprisonment, possession of narcotic drugs, dismissed.

Robert James Glesner, 60, Duluth, operating while revoked, no contest plea, $705 fine and court costs; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Makenzie Elizabeth Gronquist, 25, Iron River, possession of methamphetamine, two counts bail jumping, operating while revoked, dismissed.

Kewuan Darnell Henderson, 29, 1307 John Ave., third-offense within three years operating without valid license, guilty plea, six days jail, $579 fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $300.50 fine and court costs; domestic criminal damage to property, dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Daniel Hicks, 22, D8 Aspen Court, possess illegally obtained prescription, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, two days jail, $465.60 fine and court costs; possession of narcotic drugs, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Adam Maurice Jackson, 35, Carlton, Minnesota, retail theft, guilty plea, one day jail, $591.54 restitution, fine and court costs.

Justin Trevor Johnson, 43, 1207 John Ave., operating while revoked, guilty plea, $705 fine and court costs; failure to install ignition interlock, dismissed.

Nicholas James Kent, 33, Duluth, resisting or obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed knife, no contest pleas, six months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, $516 fine and court costs; repeater misappropriate ID info-obtain money, repeater credit card-fraudulent use, no contest pleas, two years state prison, 18 months extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation concurrent, 23 days jail, $853.07 restitution, fine and court costs; five additional counts repeater misappropriate ID info-obtain money, five additional counts repeater credit card-fraudulent use, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Allen John Tinsley, 20, party to burglary, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, three years of probation, $9,791 restitution, fine and court costs.

Feb. 6

Jennifer Richelle Monty, 37, Ashland, retail theft, two counts bail jumping, no contest pleas, 18 months probation concurrent, 25 days jail, $526 fine and court costs; five additional counts bail jumping, dismissed.

Maggie Sue Nemec, 28, 318 Tower Ave., Apt. 1, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest plea, 28 days jail, $516 fine and court costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Paul Ryan, 20, St. Louis, Missouri, disorderly conduct, guilty plea, one day jail, $2,505.86 restitution, fine and court costs; criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer, trespass to land, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

April Dawn Schaefer, 39, 1207 Harrison St., operating while revoked, amended to operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.50 fine.

Edward Thomas Schnabel, 62, Menasha, operating while revoked, amended to operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine.

Peggy Sue Shelhamer, 41, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, amended to possession of amphetamine, no contest plea, five days jail, $563.25 fine and court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, possess illegally obtained prescription, dismissed.

Jeramiah Walsburg, 45, 1620 N. 16th St., violate/harassment restraining order-injunction, guilty plea, 30 days jail, $443 court costs.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.