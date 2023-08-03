Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 4, 2023

July 25

Corey Cortny Tremell Brownlee, 27, Madison, possession of marijuana, amended to ordinance violation possess marijuana, no contest plea, $263.50 fine; possess amphetamine, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Michael Adam Fermenich, 33, Superior, repeater substantial battery, repeater disorderly conduct, dismissed.

July 27

Michael Charles Blevins, 42, Hibbing, Minnesota, battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, $267.50 fine.

Corddarro Andrew Cope, 35, Adrian, Missouri, strangulation and suffocation, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Evan Jhonthan Charle Johnson, 22, South Range, bail jumping, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 180 days jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 30 days jail, Huber work release, $591 fine and court costs.

July 28

Kathryn Nicole Bassignana, 35, Robbinsdale, Minnesota, three counts knowingly violate child abuse order-injunction, no contest pleas, six months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, 41 days jail, $516 fine and court costs; six additional counts knowingly violate child abuse order-injunction, dismissed.

Devin Michael Borstad, 35, 3819 E. Eighth St., repeater forgery, no contest plea, 18 months state prison, 24 months extended supervision, $3,818 restitution and court costs; two additional counts repeater forgery dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Kadin Bruce Bushey, 22, South Range, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, five days jail, $1,429 fine, 12-month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment.

Timothy E. Busse, 36, Osseo, possession of marijuana, amended to ordinance violation possession of marijuana, no contest plea, $204.50 fine; operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate commercial vehicle without carrying license, no contest plea, $246.60 fine; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Phillip Michael Cody, 35, Proctor, Minnesota, possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 160 days jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 49 days jail, $638.25 fine and court costs.

Michael Keith Dayton, 52, Duluth, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, one year of probation, $443 court costs.

Wayne Alan French, 43, 5401 John Ave., operating while revoked, no contest plea, $579 fine and court costs; additional count operating while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, bail jumping, dismissed.

Todd Michael LaBarge, 53, 1723 Hughitt Ave., fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, guilty plea, 270 days jail, Huber work release, $2,442 fine, lifetime driver’s license revocation, 36-month ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, dismissed.

July 31

Sarena McDonald, 32, 1615 Oakes Ave., No. 5, battery, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Jalawrence Kawon Minus, 25, Duluth, two counts misappropriate ID info-obtain money, bail jumping, no contest plea, three years of probation concurrent, six months jail, $1,580 fine and court costs, no contact with victims or victim businesses; misappropriate ID info-obtain money, credit card-false statements, credit card-fraudulent use, dismissed but read in for sentencing; receiving or concealing stolen property, additional count bail jumping, dismissed.

Jason Patrick Nyberg, 47, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, guilty plea, 60 days jail, $518 court costs; operating while revoked, dismissed.

William Rodger Olson, 65, 2111 John Ave., No. 3, party to theft-movable property, dismissed.

Sean Lakota Perrin, 30, 502 Catlin Ave., repeater theft-movable property, no contest plea, 21 days jail, $443 court costs.

Jonathan Ezra Pittman, 36, 1023 N. 17th St., domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, $743 fine and court costs; domestic battery, dismissed.

Eric Richard Ranua, 40, Cloquet, Minnesota, two counts intentionally point firearm at person, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to two counts ordinance violation disorderly conduct, $843 fine and court costs.

Erika Jonelle Reynolds, 36, 1314 Harrison Ave., cause injury/operate while under the influence, no contest plea, one year jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 90 days jail, Huber work release, $2,592 restitution, fine and court costs, 14 month driver’s license revocation, alcohol assessment.

Nicholas John Schlies, 42, 4924 E. Itasca Drive, domestic disorderly conduct, guilty plea, 60 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, two days jail, $579 fine and court costs; domestic battery, dismissed.

Kyle Walter Schwark, 33, carry concealed weapon, carrying firearm in public building, dismissed.

Jerel D. Scott, 35, Chicago, resisting or obstructing an officer, amended to ordinance violation resisting or obstructing an officer, guilty plea, $367.50 fine.

Charles Eric Sorenson, 57, 1623 E. Sixth St., knowingly violate a domestic abuse order-injunction, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, 21 days jail, $579 fine and court costs, no contact with victim; unlawful phone use-threatens harm, additional count knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Timothy Steven Tuura Jr., 38, Iron River, repeater criminal damage to property, no contest plea, 150 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, 19 days jail, $443 court costs, restitution to be determined; operating while revoked, no contest plea, $642 fine and court costs.

Larry Dean Vieau, 57, 914 Tower Ave., 606, theft-movable property, no contest plea, one day jail, $589 fine and court costs.

