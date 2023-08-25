6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 25, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

Aug. 15

Phillip Michael Cody, 35, Proctor, Minnesota, possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, probation revoked, 30 days local jail concurrent, $443 court costs.

Charles Duane Hadlock, 58, 1514 Ogden Ave., Apt. 13, failure to maintain sex offender registry, found guilty at jury trial, three years of probation, 90 days jail, Huber work release, $1,158 fine and court costs.

Aug. 16

Kelly Ann Brennan, 36, 2648 E. Highway 105, fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, found guilty at jury trial, 18 months state prison, four years extended supervision, $4,178 fine, lifetime driver’s license revocation, 36 month ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; operating while revoked, found guilty at trial, six months jail consecutive; fifth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, found guilty at jury trial, no further sentence; bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, no contest pleas, one year local jail concurrent, $559.50 fine and court costs; repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Wayne Dale Hughes, 40, Mable, Minnesota, intimidate victim/dissuade complaints, dismissed.

Aug. 18

Sandra Denise Byrnes, 46, 1618 Cumming Ave., operating commercial vehicle without carrying license, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine.

Alan Lee Delvecchio, 59, Duluth, failure to maintain sex offender registry, dismissed.

Heather Nicole Ericksen, 32, Duluth, battery, amended to disorderly conduct, guilty plea, two days jail, $768 fine and court costs.

Stephen Patrick Feiro, 62, 1123 Broadway St., third-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 110 days jail, Huber work release, $3,306 fine, 30-month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Ryan Michael Flemming, 38, 1906 Broadway St., domestic unlawful phone use-threatens harm, guilty plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement.

Kasey Matthew Ford, 30, Lake Butler, Florida, battery, guilty plea, two days jail, $925 restitution, fine and court costs.

Darryl Edward Jones, 32, La Crosse, possession of methamphetamine, guilty plea, two years of probation, 50 days jail, $638.25 fine.

Francisco Lugardo, 50, Duluth, third-offense operating while intoxicated, third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Mitch Paul Poirier, 35, Albert Lea, Minnesota, domestic battery, domestic criminal damage to property, domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Katrina Maria Thunberg, 44, no address listed, operating while revoked, dismissed.

Aug. 21

Brandyn Michael Hogan, 23, 2021 Oakes Ave., domestic battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Amanda Dawn Meteraud, 39, Solon Springs, battery, no contest plea, 34 days jail, $516 fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, intimidate victim/use or attempt force, dismissed.

Jennifer Christine Pierce, 47, 1705 Oakes Ave., Apt. 7, theft-movable property, no contest plea, three years of probation, six months jail, $5,283.20 restitution and court costs, no contact with the victim.

Mark Allen Remington, 41, 2719 N. 22nd St., domestic second-degree recklessly endangering safety, deferred prosecution agreement canceled, dismissed.

Austin Lee Salo, 30, 3505 Belknap St., 6, domestic repeater disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, dismissed.

Evan Paul Scherber, 27, 811 E. Ninth St., repeater misappropriate ID info-obtain money, no contest plea, one year jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation concurrent; repeater credit card-fraudulent use, no contest plea, six months jail consecutive imposed and stayed, one month of probation, $518 court costs, restitution to be determined; repeater theft-movable property, dismissed.

Gage Randle Ylinen, 22, 1109 ½ N. 17th St., criminal damage to property, amended to ordinance violation damage to property, guilty plea, $295 fine.

Aug. 22

Erik Demetrius White, 36, Duluth, possess firearm-convicted of a felony, resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
