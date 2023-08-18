Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 18, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

Aug. 9

Jaylon James Brown, 27, 1107 Clough Ave., first-degree recklessly endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon, carry handgun where alcohol sold/consumed, bail jumping, no contest pleas, five years of probation concurrent, nine months jail, Huber work release, no contact with Palace Bar or Cenovus, $1,308 fine and court costs; make terrorist threats, two additional counts bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Aug. 10

Keith Allen Carter Sr., 47, 2118 Tower Ave., domestic substantial battery-intend bodily harm, no contest plea, 18 months state prison, 18 months extended supervision, $518 court costs, no contact with victim; domestic strangulation and suffocation, dismissed.

Chase Allen Gimpel, 22, 1206 N. Eighth St., domestic strangulation and suffocation, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement; domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, $543 court costs, no contact with victim, no use or possession of alcohol or weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane William Hemphill, 37, Duluth, repeater battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, found guilty at jury trial, two years state prison, two years extended supervision, $2,295.80 restitution and fine; additional count repeater battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, found guilty at jury trial, three years state prison, one year extended supervision consecutive; repeater resist officer-substantial bodily harm, found guilty at jury trial, two years state prison, one year extended supervision consecutive; repeater attempt disarming a police officer, dismissed.

Brandon Akio Holden, 20, Hayward, burglary, escape-criminal arrest, probation revoked, three years state prison, four years extended supervision consecutive to other sentences, $934.54 restitution, fine and court costs; two counts repeater retail theft, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

READ MORE IN CRIME AND COURTS
3087613+accidental shooting.jpg
Minnesota
Hinckley man charged with manslaughter in 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death
Prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old man with two counts of 2nd-degree manslaughter, along with additional felony counts of child endangerment and negligent storage of firearms.
3d ago
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Fulton County Sheriff orders roads to be closed as officials tighten security around the courthouse
National
Georgia charges Trump with illegally trying to overturn 2020 loss
Prosecutors charged 18 other people, including Mark Meadows, Trump's former White House chief of staff, and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.
3d ago
 · 
By  Andy Sullivan, Sarah N. Lynch and Jacqueline Thomsen / ReutersReuters
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 11, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
Aug 11
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Felony charges filed following shooting incident
A Glidden man is accused of ramming another vehicle and shooting at it from his own vehicle.
Aug 10
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
DouglasCountyCourtroom3.jpg
Local
Additional charges filed against shooter in dismemberment case
Jacob Colt Johnson has been charged with mutilating a corpse in Douglas County Circuit Court
Aug 9
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Douglas County Circuit Court Gavel 2
Local
Former coach pleads no contest to child sex assault charges
The proposed agreement would put George Francis Deppa, 50, in prison for 20-25 years.
Aug 7
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Police squad cars at the scene of a shooting.
Local
2 charged in Duluth homicide; victim ID'd
One suspect allegedly "emptied a whole clip" while the other fired at least two rounds in a drive-by confrontation with a rival group.
Aug 4
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Police officers on a street investigating the scene of a shooting.
Minnesota
1 dead, 1 injured in Duluth shootings authorities say are related
Police said Wednesday evening they had two people in custody and were actively investigating the incidents
Aug 3
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
police
Local
Pedestrian fatally struck by Bayfield police officer
Outside agencies have been asked to handle the investigation.
Aug 3
 · 
By  Staff reports
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Local
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 4, 2023
As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.
Aug 3
 · 
By  Staff reports

Aug. 11

Jeremy John Blackmun, 36, Duluth, criminal damage to property, no contest plea, two days jail, $2,064 restitution, fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Kyle Christopher Boder, 30, Duluth, second-offense within three years operate without valid license, guilty plea, $516 fine and court costs; bail jumping, additional count second-offense within three years operate without valid license, dismissed.

Joshua Dale Boedigheimer, 46, 1512 N. 16th St., disorderly conduct, guilty plea, four days jail, $516 fine and court costs.

Doyle Duane Brown, 61, Gordon, operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine.

J’Ciarra Adela Carter, 18, 1620 Baxter Ave., hit and run, amended to hit and run-unattended vehicle, guilty plea, $263.50 fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason William Frey, 38, Duluth, burglary, guilty plea, three years of probation, 55 days jail, $790 fine and court costs, no contact with victim or residence; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Gregory Maurice Guthrie, 49, 1708 Ogden Ave., Apt. 4, repeater carrying a concealed knife, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jonathan Carl Kuecker, 41, 1610 Susquehanna Ave., fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, one year jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 120 days jail, Huber work release, 36 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, $3,635 fine, restitution held open for 60 days; hit and run, no contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation concurrent, $631 fine; fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Aaron Michael Peterson, 40, 1318 Cumming Ave., three counts possession of child pornography, guilty plea, three years state prison, seven years extended supervision concurrent, $4,658 fine, 15 year sex offender registry, no contact with minors, no internet access without prior approval of Department of Corrections agent; four additional counts possession of child pornography, dismissed but read in for sentencing.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Government Center in Superior
Local
Boardwalk column: Volunteers sought for Namekagon River clean up
4h ago
 · 
By  Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
A kid and a police officer slap hands.
Local
Photos and video: Kids, Cops and Cars at Bayfront Park
21h ago
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Man signs letter of intent while stakeholders look on
Local
Labor agreement planned for Nemadji Trail Energy Center
22h ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
headshot of man in dark suit and teal shirt
Local
Superior School Board member resigns amid residency questions
3d ago
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
golf ball on fairway
Sports
Area golf scores for Aug. 18, 2023
6h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
090922.N.ST.Princess lion finger.JPG
Local
Preservationists set parameters for Princess Theater roof design
1d ago
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Man sweeps near wall of fame.
Local
Community Calendar: SYO Wall of Fame ceremony and more
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports