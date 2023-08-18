Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 18, 2023

Aug. 9

Jaylon James Brown, 27, 1107 Clough Ave., first-degree recklessly endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon, carry handgun where alcohol sold/consumed, bail jumping, no contest pleas, five years of probation concurrent, nine months jail, Huber work release, no contact with Palace Bar or Cenovus, $1,308 fine and court costs; make terrorist threats, two additional counts bail jumping, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Aug. 10

Keith Allen Carter Sr., 47, 2118 Tower Ave., domestic substantial battery-intend bodily harm, no contest plea, 18 months state prison, 18 months extended supervision, $518 court costs, no contact with victim; domestic strangulation and suffocation, dismissed.

Chase Allen Gimpel, 22, 1206 N. Eighth St., domestic strangulation and suffocation, no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement; domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, $543 court costs, no contact with victim, no use or possession of alcohol or weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane William Hemphill, 37, Duluth, repeater battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, found guilty at jury trial, two years state prison, two years extended supervision, $2,295.80 restitution and fine; additional count repeater battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, found guilty at jury trial, three years state prison, one year extended supervision consecutive; repeater resist officer-substantial bodily harm, found guilty at jury trial, two years state prison, one year extended supervision consecutive; repeater attempt disarming a police officer, dismissed.

Brandon Akio Holden, 20, Hayward, burglary, escape-criminal arrest, probation revoked, three years state prison, four years extended supervision consecutive to other sentences, $934.54 restitution, fine and court costs; two counts repeater retail theft, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Aug. 11

Jeremy John Blackmun, 36, Duluth, criminal damage to property, no contest plea, two days jail, $2,064 restitution, fine and court costs; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Kyle Christopher Boder, 30, Duluth, second-offense within three years operate without valid license, guilty plea, $516 fine and court costs; bail jumping, additional count second-offense within three years operate without valid license, dismissed.

Joshua Dale Boedigheimer, 46, 1512 N. 16th St., disorderly conduct, guilty plea, four days jail, $516 fine and court costs.

Doyle Duane Brown, 61, Gordon, operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine.

J’Ciarra Adela Carter, 18, 1620 Baxter Ave., hit and run, amended to hit and run-unattended vehicle, guilty plea, $263.50 fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason William Frey, 38, Duluth, burglary, guilty plea, three years of probation, 55 days jail, $790 fine and court costs, no contact with victim or residence; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Gregory Maurice Guthrie, 49, 1708 Ogden Ave., Apt. 4, repeater carrying a concealed knife, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jonathan Carl Kuecker, 41, 1610 Susquehanna Ave., fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, one year jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 120 days jail, Huber work release, 36 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment, $3,635 fine, restitution held open for 60 days; hit and run, no contest plea, six months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation concurrent, $631 fine; fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Aaron Michael Peterson, 40, 1318 Cumming Ave., three counts possession of child pornography, guilty plea, three years state prison, seven years extended supervision concurrent, $4,658 fine, 15 year sex offender registry, no contact with minors, no internet access without prior approval of Department of Corrections agent; four additional counts possession of child pornography, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.