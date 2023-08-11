Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 11, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

Aug. 1

Ken Arthur Dille, 65, Foxboro, two counts bodily harm or threat to employee of health care facility or family, physical abuse of elder person-intentionally cause bodily harm, dismissed.

Cole Jamisen Oja, 21, 1625 Lamborn Ave., disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Aug. 3

James Richard Holm, 38, 2209 Banks Ave., vehicle operator flee/elude officer, fourth-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest pleas, one year jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation concurrent, 75 days jail, no Huber work release for the first 30 days, $3,529.50 fine, lifetime driver’s license revocation, 36 month ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, hit and run, dismissed.

Octavious Montrell Williams, 24, Eyota, Minnesota, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, amended to resisting or obstructing an officer, three days jail.

Aug. 4

Robert Almon Anderson, 42, 5816 ½ Ogden Ave., repeater strangulation and suffocation, no contest plea, one year state prison, two years extended supervision, $518 court costs, no contact with victim; repeater false imprisonment, repeater battery, repeater knowingly violate a domestic abuse order-injunction, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Andrea Mae Dudsic-Ostrander, 27, 1101 Hammond Ave., retail theft, carrying a concealed knife, no contest pleas, 37 days jail concurrent, $535.26 fine and court costs.

Krista Leigh Harder, 27, Duluth, retail theft-intentionally take, no contest plea, one day jail, $589 fine and court costs.

Aaron Alan Horn, 30, Duluth, second-offense in three years operate without valid license, no contest plea, $516 fine and court costs.

Christopher Edward Kall, 30, 1600 Ogden Ave., 5, two counts repeater fraud against financial institution, guilty pleas, two year deferred prosecution agreement; three additional counts fraud against financial institution, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Randy Allen Lind, 38, 417 Weeks Ave., possess amphetamine, possession of marijuana, guilty pleas, 40 days jail concurrent, $673.50 fine and court costs.

Aug. 7

Kevin Matthew Dalbec, 51, 426 Hammond Ave., 3, bail jumping, operating while revoked, guilty pleas, $679 fine; additional count operating while revoked, dismissed.

Jeron Ross Davis, 33, 1211 N. 13th St., repeater neglecting a child (no harm and child under 6 years or disability), no contest plea, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement.

Tammy Jo Nord, 53, 906 Cumming Ave., stalking, no contest plea, two year deferred prosecution agreement; knowingly violate a domestic abuse order-injunction, no contest plea, two years of probation, seven days jail, no contact with victim, $443 court costs.

Charles Andrew Norton, 37, 632 Grand Ave., burglary, no contest plea, three years prison, three years extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 81 days jail, $2,181.59 restitution and court costs; two counts criminal damage to property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Austin Hunter Pattee, 20, Duluth, possession of marijuana, no contest plea, $673.50 fine and court costs; possess amphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Breana Lea Phinney, 33, Hermantown, manufacture or deliver prescription drug, no contest plea, two years of probation, $518 court costs; manufacture or deliver schedule IV drugs, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Morgan Marcel Snodgrass, 36, Duluth, possession of narcotic drugs, no contest plea, one year jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 60 days jail, $748.50 fine and court costs; carrying a concealed knife, no contest plea, six days jail served, $516 fine and court costs; two counts bail jumping, two counts possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Quentin Ray Talamantes, 24, 1326 John Ave., operating while revoked, amended to operate commercial vehicle without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine; operating while revoked, bail jumping, dismissed.

Jeffrey Wayne Thompson, 36, 4114 Third St., possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, one year state prison, two years extended supervision imposed and stayed, three years of probation, $638.25 fine and court costs; resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Patrick Allen Ziebell, 51, 1917 E. Sixth St., repeater theft, repeater criminal trespass to dwelling, no contest pleas, 100 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, 40 days jail, $1,102.50 restitution and court costs.

Aug. 8

Brandon Akio Holden, 20, Hayward, burglary, uttering a forgery, probation revoked, three years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent, $906.10 restitution, fine and court costs.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
