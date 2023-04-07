Douglas County Circuit Court for April 7, 2023

March 29

Bryan Jon Herrick, 46, 1828 E. Third St., three counts retail theft, two as a repeater, dismissed.

March 30

John Edward Benoit, 49, 2625 Hill Ave., 7, strangulation and suffocation, amended to misdemeanor battery, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, $443 court costs.

March 31

Kaiden Ryan Carey, 20, 1413 N. 22nd St., operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine.

Dawn Marie Chillman, 54, Bennett, operate vehicle without consent-passenger, no contest plea, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, two days jail, $526 fine and court costs; possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of marijuana, three counts possess drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, operating while revoked, dismissed.

Shania Rose Delille, 29, Cloquet, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, guilty pleas, 100 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, two days jail, absolute sobriety, $579 fine and court costs.

Michael David Garrity, 35, Gordon, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, nine days jail, $748.50 fine and court costs; possess drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, dismissed.

Makenzie Elizabeth Gronquist, 25, Iron River, operating while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock, guilty pleas, $1,147 fine and court costs; bail jumping, dismissed.

Janaina Pereira Calazans Gunderson, 37, 3033 Wellington St., domestic battery, no contest plea, one year deferred prosecution agreement; domestic disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

David Robert Houle, 61, 1613 N. 12th St., retail theft, guilty plea, 14 days jail, $443 court costs; disorderly conduct, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Matthew Steven Kenda, 33, 1614 Baxter Ave., forgery, guilty plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, 15 months of probation, $705.70 restitution, fine and court costs.

Douglas James Latscher, 20, 35 50th Ave. E., disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon, no contest, one year deferred prosecution agreement.

Randy Vince Lonetto Jr., 39, 1901 New York Ave., possession of methamphetamine, guilty plea, one year jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, $638.25 fine and court costs.

April 1

Hailey Marie Erickson, 26, Nashwauk, Minnesota, battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

April 3

Chad Kenneth Battees, 40, Duluth, repeater possession of methamphetamine, repeater retail theft, guilty pleas, 65 days jail concurrent, $748 fine and court costs; two counts repeater carry concealed weapon, repeater possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Gary Lee Garrow, 40, Minneapolis, Minnesota, retail theft, deferred prosecution agreement terminated, 86 days jail, $1,286.74 fine and court costs.

Dustin Wayne Hansey, 28, Duluth, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

Carrie Elizabeth Roe, 44, town of Superior, third-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 140 days jail, Huber work release, $5,592 fine and court costs, 30 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; third-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

April 4

Hannah Marie Chamberlin, 35, Menomonie, bail jumping, dismissed.

Sarah Ann Moselle, 35, 1612 N. 13th St., possession of methamphetamine, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Brittany Simone Rabbitt, 32, 1421 Belknap St., 2, domestic battery, two counts bail jumping, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.