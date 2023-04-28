99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Douglas County Circuit Court for April 28, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

April 19

Robert Alexander Cortez, 29, Houston, Texas, substantial battery, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Steven Michael Ostman, 35, Duluth, repeater theft, dismissed.

April 21

Allan Fredrick Briggs, 41, 809 N. Ninth St., retail theft, no contest plea, 52 days jail, $443 court costs.

Derek Allan Christman, 31, 4388 E. County Road B, second-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 10 days jail, Huber work release, $1,492 fine, 14 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Brandon Michael Clark, 27, Minong, resisting/failing to stop, resisting or obstructing an officer, guilty pleas, 18 months of probation concurrent, three days jail, $443 court costs, eligible to be expunged; possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Kyle Matthew Colborn, 48, Hawthorne, two counts failure to support a child, guilty pleas, two years of probation concurrent, 90 days jail, Huber work release, $518 court costs; two additional counts failure to support a child, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Michael James Ekberg, 59, 1227 Hammond Ave., Apt. 6, repeater battery, no contest plea, 120 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, 42 days jail, no contact with victim or their residence, $443 court costs; repeater disorderly conduct, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

Everett James Gay, 28, Iron River, felony bail jumping, amended to misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, no contest pleas, 100 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation concurrent, nine days jail, $508.13 fine and court costs; possession of methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Denzel Lavon Hale, 33, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, second-offense operating while intoxicated, guilty plea, 10 days jail, $1,379 fine, 12 month driver’s license revocation, ignition interlock, alcohol assessment; second-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.

Christopher Allen Hemphill, 38, 1809 Baxter Ave., resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

John Michael Olson, 54, Poplar, fifth- or sixth-offense operating while intoxicated, no contest plea, 18 months state prison, 18 months extended supervision, $2,577 fine, lifetime driver’s license revocation, 36 month ignition interlock; fifth- or sixth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, dismissed.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

