News Local

Douglas County Circuit Court for April 21, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

April 12

Joshua Joel Egelund, 44, Bayfield, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, 9 months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, no contact with victim, $443 court costs.

Brian Keith Roseland, 52, Bruno, Minnesota, resisting or obstructing an officer, guilty plea, 117 days jail, $443 court costs; repeater possess firearm-convicted of a felony, dismissed.

April 13

Brian Albert Jensen, 46, 2206 E. Fifth St., 1, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 180 days jail imposed and stayed, three years of probation, 44 days jail, $748.50 fine and court costs; repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, dismissed.

April 14

Larry Eugene Aiken Jr., 45, 1816 E. Fifth St., stalking, no contest plea, 36 month deferred prosecution agreement; criminal trespass to dwelling, unlawful phone use-threatens harm, domestic battery, no contest pleas, 90 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation concurrent, $926.66 restitution, fine and court costs.

Jessica Elizabeth Brochu, 32, Duluth, possession of narcotic drugs, amended to possess amphetamine, no contest plea, six days jail, $563.25 fine and court costs; hit and run, deferred prosecution agreement revoked, $2,317.08 restitution, fine and court costs.

Craig James Butler, 33, Duluth, operating while revoked, no contest plea, 22 days jail, $443 court costs.

Megan Catherine Cronin, 38, Webb Lake, operating while revoked, no contest plea, $579 fine and court costs; misdemeanor bail jumping, no contest plea, 100 days jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, $284.50 fine; battery, no contest plea, 100 days jail imposed and stayed, 18 months of probation, 51 days jail, $1,907.86 restitution, fine and court costs.

Jennifer Marie Dahl, 43, 809 E. Ninth St., possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Derek Kirk Delgado, 45, 4925 Michigan Drive, operate firearm while intoxicated, guilty plea, one day jail, $705 fine and court costs.

Kyle Noah Duchscher, 29, Duluth, second-offense in three years operate without valid license, no contest apples, $516 fine and court costs; bail jumping, no contest plea, 113 days jail; two additional counts second-offense in three years operate without valid license, additional count bail jumping, dismissed.

Richard James Edwards Jr., 32, Duluth, second-offense in three years operate without valid licenses, guilty plea, $705 fine and court costs.

Kenneth Michael Faria, 30, 1211 Broadway St., domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, 60 days jail imposed and stayed, one year of probation, four days jail, $443 court costs.

Linzee Lee Hall, 28, 4938 E. Itasca Drive, domestic disorderly conduct, no contest plea, one day jail, $516 fine and court costs; domestic battery, dismissed.

April 17

Joseph Lee Childs, 40, Ashland, felony bail jumping, second-offense within three years operate without valid license, no contest pleas, 171 days jail concurrent, $518 court costs; three counts repeater bail jumping, repeater possess firearm-convicted of out-of-state felony, possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Derick Matthew Ehrlichmann, 32, Spooner, disorderly conduct, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

Lesley K. Nelson, 43, 1920 John Ave., battery, amended to ordinance violation disorderly conduct, no contest, $267.50 fine.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
