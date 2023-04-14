Douglas County Circuit Court for April 14, 2023

April 4

Glenn Raymond Stahl, 45, Solon Springs, reckless driving-cause bodily harm, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

April 5

Matthew Centorcelli, 37, Wascott, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic criminal damage to property, no contest pleas, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement concurrent; domestic bail jumping, additional counts domestic disorderly conduct, domestic criminal damage to property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Karl Lendus Kreidler, 67, Solon Springs, possession of methamphetamine, dismissed.

April 10

Michael Allen Miner, 19, 4920 E. Itasca Drive, possession of narcotic drugs, no contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, two days jail, $1,830.65 restitution, fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged; criminal damage to property, dismissed but read in for sentencing; possess drug paraphernalia, second-offense in three years operate without valid license, dismissed.

Michael Patrick Nichols, 57, St. Cloud, Minnesota, resisting or obstructing an officer, retail theft, guilty pleas, 90 days jail concurrent, $1,319.14 restitution; carrying a concealed knife, dismissed.

Devon John Phipps, 35, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, amended to possess amphetamine, no contest plea, three days jail, $497.10 fine and court costs; second-offense in three years operating without valid license, dismissed.

Adam Jeffrey Strobel, 26, domestic criminal damage to property, no contest plea, 60 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, $5,859.18 restitution, fine and court costs.

Amore Lelafaye Tyler, 34, Duluth, possession of narcotic drugs, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.