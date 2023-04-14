99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County Circuit Court for April 14, 2023

As reported by Douglas County Circuit Court.

Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
Douglas County Circuit Court, Superior, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM

April 4

Glenn Raymond Stahl, 45, Solon Springs, reckless driving-cause bodily harm, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.

April  5

Matthew Centorcelli, 37, Wascott, domestic disorderly conduct, domestic criminal damage to property, no contest pleas, 18 month deferred prosecution agreement concurrent; domestic bail jumping, additional counts domestic disorderly conduct, domestic criminal damage to property, dismissed but read in for sentencing.

April 6

ADVERTISEMENT

Karl Lendus Kreidler, 67, Solon Springs, possession of methamphetamine, dismissed.

April 10

Michael Allen Miner, 19, 4920 E. Itasca Drive, possession of narcotic drugs, no contest plea, nine months jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, two days jail, $1,830.65 restitution, fine and court costs, eligible to be expunged; criminal damage to property, dismissed but read in for sentencing; possess drug paraphernalia, second-offense in three years operate without valid license, dismissed.

Michael Patrick Nichols, 57, St. Cloud, Minnesota, resisting or obstructing an officer, retail theft, guilty pleas, 90 days jail concurrent, $1,319.14 restitution; carrying a concealed knife, dismissed.

Devon John Phipps, 35, Duluth, possession of methamphetamine, amended to possess amphetamine, no contest plea, three days jail, $497.10 fine and court costs; second-offense in three years operating without valid license, dismissed.

Adam Jeffrey Strobel, 26, domestic criminal damage to property, no contest plea, 60 days jail imposed and stayed, two years of probation, $5,859.18 restitution, fine and court costs.

Amore Lelafaye Tyler, 34, Duluth, possession of narcotic drugs, deferred prosecution agreement fulfilled, dismissed.
The Superior Telegram publishes court records as part of its obligation to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are public records submitted by the courthouse in Superior. Individual requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
People line both sides of Lake Avenue during the Show for Roe rally at Minnesota Power Plaza on Saturday afternoon. The rally was hosted by Feminist Justice League, HOTDISH Militia, Feminist Action Collective and WE Health Clinic. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com
Local
Twin Ports' only abortion fund going strong after 21 years
April 14, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Government Center in Superior.jpg
Local
Boardwalk column: Localized flooding prompts road closures
April 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Lindsey Nelson / Douglas County Administration
Crews work on road.
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Road closures, literary stars, prep track and field and more
April 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
041423.N.ST.Consolidation.JPG
Local
Superior School Board sets consolidation meeting
April 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Gordon MacQuarrie with trout
Local
Listen: MacQuarrie and Beecroft — Superior Central's literary stars
April 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
buck and doe
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin's local deer advisory council meetings coming soon
April 14, 2023 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Eight bright yellow buckets are placed under leaks with a sign that reads," Caution wet floor."
Business
Leaking persists following Miller Hill Mall roof collapse
April 14, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten