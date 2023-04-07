Douglas County church displaced by roof collapse

HAWTHORNE — The roof of Whispering Pines Evangelical Free Church collapsed March 26, but thanks to a jammed front door and a spry church member, no one was there when it fell.

Associate Pastor Wes Koehler planned to present the sermon that day, one he'd titled “I surrender all.” But the front door wouldn’t budge.

“Somebody climbed over the snowbank, went into the kitchen area, and they said that the ceiling was falling down. And so I canceled the service and sent everybody home,” Koehler said.

Three hours later, the roof caved in under the weight of snow, burying the sanctuary, kitchen and auditorium area. A passing neighbor called 911 around 1:02 p.m. to report the collapse.

Whispering Pines Pastor Tom Lindberg said the good Lord was watching out for the church.

“Nobody would have survived if we would have been in that building,” he said.

A picture provided by Whispering Pines Church shows the building as it looked before the roof collapsed. Contributed / Tom Lindberg

The collapse took out the heart of the structure, but members have been able to salvage items and store them in a separate section of the church that remains standing. Lindberg used construction tools to cut out the piano; a 72-inch television, a laptop, musical instruments and some kitchen appliances were saved. The boiler room was untouched.

Groundbreaking for Whispering Pines, located at 7223 Town Hall Road in Hawthorne, took place on Mother’s Day in 1977. Lindberg has been with the congregation for 20 years; Koehler for 15.

A photo taken on Sunday, March 26, shows the damage caused by a collapsed roof at Whispering Pines Evangelical Free Church in Hawthorne. Contributed / Tom Lindberg

Koehler called the congregation of 20, most of them seniors, an amazing bunch of people.

“We extend the hug of fellowship here,” he said.

As they’ve been cleaning up the area and rescuing items from the debris, Lindberg said, neighbors in their 20s, 30s and 40s have stopped by, adults who went there as children.

“They were just like, ‘Wow, we didn’t really believe it,'’’ the pastor said.

Still faithful

A week after the collapse, the congregation gathered at the Hawthorne Town Hall. With their salvaged TV, laptop and guitar, they worshiped together.

“It was a little bit of an experiment, a road test so to speak, which worked out,” Lindberg said.

The pastor focused on the words of Paul to the Corinthians: "We are heard pressed on every side but not crushed; perplexed but not in despair; persecuted but not abandoned; struck down but not destroyed."

"If there were tears, there were tears of joy that we see God working in all of this and that we're still able to meet together," Koehler said.

Members realized the cave-in could have had a much more serious outcome if they’d been sitting in the pews March 26.

“Our building has collapsed; our faith hasn’t,” Lindberg said.

The collapsed roof at Whispering Pines Evangelical Free Church in Hawthorne can be seen on Sunday, March 26. Contributed / Tom Lindberg

The town board has opened the town hall to the church for Sunday services. Several local churches have offered their facilities to Whispering Pines, as well.

“People have been very, very gracious showing their compassion and their help,” Lindberg said.

They plan to meet at the town hall, which is only a mile and a half from the collapsed church, for the foreseeable future. An insurance adjuster will be coming to assess the building in a few weeks.

Until that happens, the congregation is in a holding pattern.

"That's pretty much where we're at now, just waiting and seeing what needs to be done," Koehler said. "And I think the community has been really supportive."

Sunday, April 9, members plan to cook up an Easter breakfast at home and bring it in to share as they celebrate, together.

Visit the Whispering Pines website for more information and service times.