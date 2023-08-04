Douglas County choses Barko equipment to treat damaged forest

SUPERIOR — With 19,830 acres of damaged trees in remote areas of western Douglas County, the forestry department is turning to equipment produced by a Superior company to address the worst of the damage.

The forestry committee approved leasing equipment Monday, July 31, from a Rhinelander, Wisconsin, firm that was built by Barko.

The company, which celebrated 60 years in business July 25, is known as the King of the Forest and is a manufacturer of logging equipment and the industrial wheeled tractor the county is leasing.

Local PREVIOUSLY: Douglas County begins assessing winter storm damage Accessing the county forest in Dairyland and Summit has been challenging since a Dec. 14 storm bent and broke trees.

The Barko 930B was made for mulching, said Parnell Thill, of Barko.

“It helps to break down the vegetative material, so it recycles better and faster,” Thill said. “Fire reclamation and land clearing are the two most common applications.”

Harris said imagery from a $39,000 flight paid for by a state grant has allowed county forest staff to assess the damage and target individual stands right from the office. “I think one of the things we’ve learned in the process is this hasn’t really been seen before … we’re kind of learning as we go,” Harris said.

At least 1,800-2,000 acres is severe damage that will require treatment to regenerate the forest, said Craig Golembiewski, forestry operations manager.

Jack pine and aspen trees were damaged by heavy, wet snow in western Douglas County on Dec. 14, 2022. Contributed / Douglas County Forestry Department

“Our pine stands are our highest priority because pine doesn’t naturally regenerate without big disturbance,” Harris said.

“I did a demo on it, and it just blew my mind,” Golembiewski said. “Normally, we have to site prep with a machine and then go in there and actually seed it.”

During a demonstration of the machine, Harris said they were able to run over a site where the machine was able to mulch the damaged trees and tear up the soil, which will allow the seed to regenerate.

Golembiewski said the cones are being laid on the ground where they can open as they go through the stands.

County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert said he attended the demonstration and said the machine worked like it was mowing grass. He said while it took two swipes through the pine, it only took one run through the aspen to clear the land.

“This machine’s on steroids,” Golembiewski said. “It’s unbelievable. It can do about an acre an hour” through the pine. Addressing the aspen goes quicker, four to 5 acres per hour, he said. During a demonstration of the machine in downed aspen trees, he said they were able to treat about 1.5 acres in about 20 minutes.

Leasing the machine will allow the county to clear the forest at an estimated cost of $280 per acre, Golembiewski said. He estimated it would take about two months to address the worst damage in the county forest.

The forestry committee approved a one-month lease at an estimated cost of $45,000 for a machine that typically retails for about $525,000, Harris said.

Harris said he is exploring grant opportunities to help pay for the lease, but other county funding sources are available. He said with the cost of staff to operate the machine, he expects the total cost to be about $50,000 per month.

“Who would have thought snow could do this?” Harris asked. “We’re dealing with all of this because of snow.”