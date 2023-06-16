Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County Board fills vacant seat by appointment

Lee Sandok-Baker will fill the vacancy left by Keith Allen's resignation in April.

Supervisor Scott Luostari, left, welcomes Lee Sandok-Baker to the Douglas County Board on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in the Government Center boardroom in Superior. .jpg
Supervisor Scott Luostari, left, welcomes Lee Sandok-Baker to the Douglas County Board on Thursday, June 15, in the Government Center boardroom in Superior. Sandok-Baker will finish the term left vacant after Keith Allen resigned in April.
Shelley Nelson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 11:00 AM

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Board is back to full ranks Thursday, June 15 after supervisors approved the appointment of Lee Sandok-Baker to fill the vacancy left by Keith Allen’s resignation in April.

“We had two very good candidates out there,” said County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert. “I spent some time going back and forth trying to figure it out, and this is how we ended up.”

Liebaert said Sandok-Baker is the first working mother to join the board during his tenure on the board.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Lake Superior Day, Sales Around the Lakes and more
To submit a calendar event, email editorial@superiortelegram.com or call 715-395-5000. The deadline is noon Wednesday for the Friday issue. Events are guaranteed to publish once.
June 15, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
090922.N.ST.Princess lead pic.JPG
Local
Superior preservationists affirm need for Princess Theater study
The city's Historic Preservation Committee clarifies additional services the city council should seek before plunging ahead with plans to restore the historic Tower Avenue theater.
June 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Woman poses for a photo with her book
Local
Superior author discovers humor in everyday life
Mishaps take a comic bent in "Burnt Gloveboxes -- Embracing Life When It Goes Up In Flames," Gina Ramsey's debut book.
June 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Sandok-Baker has lived in the city of Superior for nearly 20 years.

Sandok-Baker grew up in McGregor, Minnesota and attended the College of St. Scholastica, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication. She said she worked as a news producer in Duluth and Fort Myers, Florida. After moving back to Superior, she said she went to work for the city in 2006 and has worked in the records division of the Superior Police Department, at the landfill, but she spent most of her time in building inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandok-Baker currently serves as the city’s code compliance officer.

“My husband, Harry, and I had our first house down here on Cumming Avenue, a couple of doors down from Doug Finn,” Sandok-Baker said.

The former chairman who served more than 35 years on the board was her first introduction to county government, she said.

After 12 years on Cumming Avenue, she said the family moved to Allouez.

“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Sandok-Baker said. “I have been interested … in government and policy for a long, long time. After working for the city, I became more interested.”

Among her goals in joining the board, Sandok-Baker said is to set a good example for her 11-year-old daughter.

Sandok-Baker will fill the vacancy until the term expires in April 2024.

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
Couple stands in front of an inn
Local
Lawn Beach Inn reopens in Lake Nebagamon
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
062021.s.dnt.GrandmasLRB14.jpg
Local
Smoke expected to moderate in time for Grandma’s Marathon events
June 15, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
3423910+19023555_1464616006892191_7127200382972584760_o.jpg
Local
City council to weigh nearly $1M contract with Bong Center
June 14, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A historical photo of a wife and husband.
Local
Listen: The founders of Gordon
June 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Two women pose outside the shop they own
Local
Weeping Willow makes the move to Superior
June 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
golf ball on fairway
Sports
Area golf scores for June 16, 2023
June 16, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stephanie and David Pearson
Northland Outdoors
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers