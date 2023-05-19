99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Douglas County Board fills vacancies in two elected offices

Randy Skowlund joined the board as the 8th District representative, and Amy Tyson will become the next county treasurer.

Woman swears in man to county board
County Clerk Kaci Lundgren, left, administers the oath of office to Randy Skowlund on Thursday, May 18, in the Government Center board room after he was appointed to serve as the 8th District representative on the Douglas County Board.
Shelley Nelson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 12:03 PM

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Board made two appointments Thursday, May 18 to fill vacancies for elected officials.

Randy Skowlund, partially retired co-owner of A-Plus Computers, will fill the vacancy on the county board left by Michael Raunio’s resignation in late March. Raunio resigned as the 8th District representative in late March because he moved out of the district.

Mural showing a cargo ship and people at a shipyard, including quintuplet girls.
Local
SEE ALSO:
Quintuplets help launch 5 cargo ships in Superior during World War II
May 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood

Skowlund was also appointed to serve on the Metropolitan Interstate Council as a Douglas County representative and on the county’s Health and Human Services Board.

“I’m a lifelong resident of Superior and Douglas County, and I currently reside in the Hayes Court area,” Skowlund said. “I’m a 24-year co-owner of a business here in Superior, and I’m semi-retired from that. My son is my co-partner.”

Skowlund said he applied for the position out of a desire to give back to the community and to help Douglas County remain a good place to live and raise a family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a very nice interview, a very nice conversation,” said Mark Liebaert, county board chair. “I thought he was a good fit for the board here. I’ll be anxious to see how he blossoms into that job.”

The board also appointed the county’s next treasurer. Current Treasurer Carol Jones announced plans to retire June 9 to spend more time with family.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:
Douglas County, Wis., Courtroom
  1. Douglas County Circuit Court for May 19, 2023
  2. State grant targets Poplar for broadband boost
  3. Douglas County Past: Man faces charges following Hawthorne shootout; Body of boy, 9, found in bay

Deputy Treasurer Amy Tyson was selected to serve the remainder of Jones’ term, which expires in January 2025. Tyson has worked in the county treasurer’s office since March 2021. Prior to joining the county, she had eight years of office and accounting experience.

Jones said Tyson was very helpful as the county navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She learned so much, and I am very proud of her,” Jones said. “I told our administrator months ago that she is the future of Douglas County.”

When Liebaert interviewed Tyson, he said it was obvious Jones had prepared her well. He appreciated that Tyson had ideas about how to improve the county treasurer’s office.

“Some of the goals that I have is to have some organization to daily tasks; improving the work environment to be more positive and outgoing; and better customer service with the public, with the past due collection process,” Tyson said.

Tyson steps into her new role effective June 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other business, the board:

Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
What To Read Next
Man paints bee hives
Local
Dispatches from Douglas County: Smithsonian inclusion, a new flea market, a talented youth bowler and more
May 19, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
052220.n.st.MemorialDay3.jpg
Local
Memorial Day weekend activities planned for 2023
May 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Groundbreaking for Downs Life Celebration Center.jpg
Local
Construction to begin on Superior funeral home
May 18, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052220.n.st.MemorialDay3.jpg
Local
Memorial Day weekend activities planned for 2023
May 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
wood gavel with American flag in background
Local
Superior gymnastics coach found competent to face charges
May 18, 2023 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Groundbreaking for Downs Life Celebration Center.jpg
Local
Construction to begin on Superior funeral home
May 18, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
Player hits ball.
Prep
Prep report: Northwood/Solon Springs no-hits, blanks Winter/Birchwood
May 18, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports