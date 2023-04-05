50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!




Douglas County Board faces two vacancies

County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert plans to appoint supervisors to represent the 8th and 13th Districts.

Government Center in Superior
Government Center, Superior, Wis.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Shelley Nelson
By Shelley Nelson
Today at 1:00 PM

SUPERIOR — Douglas County is looking for people to serve on its board of supervisors after resignations will leave the governing body with two vacancies.

One was created when Supervisor Michael Raunio moved out of the 8th District, and the second vacancy will be created when Supervisor Keith Allen steps down after the county board meeting April 20.

Raunio was first elected to the county board in 2018. He cannot continue his service on the board if he doesn't live in the district he was elected to represent.

Allen, who represents the 13th District and serves as the Land and Development Committee chairman, joined the board in 1988 and served 35 years as a supervisor in the southeast portion of Superior. Allen said his reasons for leaving the board are personal, but he’s decided to scale back the activities he’s involved in.

“It was a pleasure and an honor, and I’ll miss everybody,” Allen said.

However, he said he hopes many people apply to fill the post. While it can be lackluster at times, Allen said being on the board is important work.

County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert said he’s looking to fill both positions by appointment as soon as possible.

Anyone interested in serving can send a letter of application and resume to Liebaert at mark.liebaert@douglascountywi.org or mail the documents to County Board Chair, Courthouse Room 101, 1313 Belknap St., Superior, WI, 54880, by May 5 for the 8th District seat.

No deadline has been set for the 13th District because the seat won’t be vacant until April 21.

Shelley Nelson is a reporter with the Duluth Media Group since 1997, and has covered Superior and Douglas County communities and government for the Duluth News Tribune from 1999 to 2006, and the Superior Telegram since 2006. Contact her at 715-395-5022 or snelson@superiortelegram.com.
