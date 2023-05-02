Douglas County begins assessing winter storm damage

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Officials are gearing up to evaluate what could be thousands of acres of damage to the county forest because of heavy, wet snow that fell in December.

Aspen and jack pine were bent over and snapped off in the towns of Summit and Dairyland in remote areas of western Douglas County that have been difficult to reach.

“Over the winter, we couldn’t even get to those areas,” said Mark Liebaert, county board and forestry committee chairman. “It’s not only the snow, but the roads — the logging roads where we would’ve run a snowmobile in there were blocked with trees. Now we should be able to start going in there.”

It’s not clear the extent of damage that was to the 10- to 15-year-old trees in the area.

“We’ve done some preliminary assessment, just what we can get to by vehicle, but a lot of the interior areas we haven’t been able to do any assessment at all,” said Jon Harris, forestry and natural resources director for Douglas County. One of the county foresters did go up in a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources airplane to get an aerial view of the damage, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on photographs the forester took, Liebaert said it looks “worse than a total loss.”

“We’ve already invested $40,000 to take pictures … and then we’re going to have to figure a way to remove those trees,” Liebaert said.

County officials plan to get high-definition aerial images of the damage that will help determine their plan to address the damaged trees.

Local SEE ALSO: MacQuarrie and Beecroft — Superior Central's literary stars

Young trees in the area may be flexible enough to recover, but the 10- to 15-year-old stock, with trunks about the size of a Pepsi can, either snapped or their fibers were stretched enough they may not recover, Harris said.

When the trees started to flop down, Liebaert said it was assumed that when the snow fell off them, they would just spring back up.

“That didn’t happen because the snow never fell off,” Liebaert said. “We just kept getting snow.”

Harris equated the snow that fell Dec. 14 to plaster; once it stuck to the trees and froze, it wasn’t coming off. The storm dumped more than a foot of heavy, wet snow across the region and caused similar damage to forest land in east-central Minnesota.

“Now we’ve got acres and acres, and in some cases probably several hundred acres, that’s all one species, all one age class, 10-15 years, and they’re damaged beyond salvation,” Liebaert said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike the blow down in 2011, Liebaert said the county isn’t likely to salvage the timber by offering discounts to loggers to clear the forest of the damaged trees.

“It looks like we’re going to have to remove it somehow,” Liebaert said.

In all likelihood, he said the county will end up paying to have the trees felled or chipped so the forest can regenerate.

“If we do nothing, nature will take care of it, but it also becomes a fire hazard,” Liebaert said. “There’s a lot of fuel in the jack pine especially, and that’s a lot of fuel to have laying on the ground … a fire would go like crazy. We’re kind of in a predicament here, and we’re going to end up spending some money ... I’m not sure how we’re going to handle it financially.”

Harris said he expects to have more information later this summer when the county receives the high-definition photos of about 26,000 acres that will be flown this year.

“Obviously, not that entire area is damaged,” Harris said. “I think worst case scenario, maybe one-third of that area suffered some kind of damage.”

The goal is to have a plan in place by the winter harvest season that will allow the county to manage the damage.

The lowland soils in the area won’t support equipment unless the ground is frozen, Harris said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mother Nature’s cruel once in a while,” Liebaert said.