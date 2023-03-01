Douglas County authorizes appraisal for high-value land sale

SUPERIOR — For years, Douglas County has owned a piece of land in Cloverland with frontage on Lake Superior.

During that time, county officials had hoped to sell the 42-plus acre parcel to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources; however, without certainty the DNR was interested in the land, officials began discussing the possibility of hiring a broker to sell the property for its best value.

Those discussions ended Tuesday, Feb. 28, when the county's Land and Development Committee approved allowing the DNR to seek an appraisal of the property with the hope that federal grant funding could be available to the state next year to finally purchase the land.

Funding has been the issue, said Peter Wolter, northern district real estate supervisor with the Wisconsin DNR. He said because there is so much public land in the northern part of the state, parcels like the one in Cloverland are subject to greater scrutiny for funding by the state.

However, after learning the DNR could be eligible for federal funding to acquire the property, the DNR submitted a proposal to appraise the land this year, contingent on the county selling the property to the DNR in 2024, the soonest the funding could be secured.

Federal funding would come from Great Lakes Restoration funds, according to Wolter.

The cost of the appraisal is expected to be $4,000-$5,000 and would be paid by the DNR. The contract for the appraisal would be executed between March and May, and Wolter said he would anticipate providing the county with the value in July. The state would then apply for the federal grant.

The county has been waiting for this to happen for several years, said Supervisor Keith Allen, committee chairman. Allen didn’t have a problem with the DNR seeking the appraisal as long as the county didn’t have to pay for it, he said.

Supervisor Alan Jaques, who initiated the broker discussion, made the motion to allow the DNR to seek an appraisal, which was accepted by the committee.

The decision doesn’t require county board approval because no county funds are involved, according to County Clerk Kaci Lundgren.