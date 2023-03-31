Dispatches from Douglas County: Windmill update, artistic Peeps and our All-Area Girls Basketball Team
SUPERIOR — We got some big, exciting news last week!
The Telegram was named Best of Division in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation's annual Better Newspaper Contest!
We don't get into journalism for awards like these, but it's wonderful to have our work recognized by our peers in the industry.
Be sure to check out the story linked above to find out which ads, stories and photos received honors, and please tell Jed, Maria, Shelley and Scott congratulations when you see them out and about!
Here are the rest of this week's headlines:
Under construction
The second phase of preservation work
has begun on the historic Davidson Windmill.
Wyatt Nevin, a carpenter working on the project who lives in Poplar, told reporter Maria Lockwood the job hits close to home. He had never been inside the windmill before he started work on the project.
“Hopefully when we’re done, it will last the rest of my lifetime and, if I ever have kids, the rest of their lifetime, too,” Nevin said.
Seeking 'MasterPeeps'
Get it? MasterPeeps?
I can't take credit for that one (or blame depending on your affinity for Dad Jokes). That was all reporter Maria Lockwood. She dropped the bomb in her story about the Northland Peeps Art Show organized by JoAnne Jardine, pictured above with her entry.
One of the greats
For the second year in a row, Superior's Emma Raye is our All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The reigning Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 1 Player of the Year will attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois in the fall to pursue softball, but coach Dave Kontny said Raye has such athletic talent that she could have been a Division 1 basketball recruit.
See our complete 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team here.
More stories to check out:
- Camila Ramos
has entered into a separation agreement with the city of Superior.
She will remain in her post through June 24.
- Don Leighton remembered the late Bruce Thompson
in a column this week.
- Two questions about bail will appear on Wisconsinites' ballots Tuesday, April 4. Wisconsin Public Radio's Sarah Lehr breaks down each question ahead of Election Day.
