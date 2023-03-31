99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Dispatches from Douglas County: Windmill update, artistic Peeps and our All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

Sawdust flies as man works on windmill.
Sawdust flies off of the wooden skeleton as Wyatt Nevin, of Stack Brothers, works on the Davidson Windmill on Tuesday, March 28.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 5:00 PM

SUPERIOR — We got some big, exciting news last week!

The Telegram was named Best of Division in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation's annual Better Newspaper Contest!

We don't get into journalism for awards like these, but it's wonderful to have our work recognized by our peers in the industry.

Be sure to check out the story linked above to find out which ads, stories and photos received honors, and please tell Jed, Maria, Shelley and Scott congratulations when you see them out and about!

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

Under construction

Man works on windmill.
Wyatt Nevin, of Stack Brothers, trims down the skeleton that surrounds the Davidson Windmill on Tuesday, March 28.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The second phase of preservation work has begun on the historic Davidson Windmill.  
 

Wyatt Nevin, a carpenter working on the project who lives in Poplar, told reporter Maria Lockwood the job hits close to home. He had never been inside the windmill before he started work on the project. 

 

“Hopefully when we’re done, it will last the rest of my lifetime and, if I ever have kids, the rest of their lifetime, too,” Nevin said.

Seeking 'MasterPeeps'

033123.N.ST.Peeps 3.JPG
JoAnn Jardine glues a licorice harness onto her Peeps artwork on Tuesday, March 28, at Fairlawn Mansion. It will be one of the creations on display at the Northland Peeps Art Show, which will be held at Fairlawn on April 8. Community members can enter their own Peeps artwork in the show. Entry is free and open to all ages.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Get it? MasterPeeps?

I can't take credit for that one (or blame depending on your affinity for Dad Jokes). That was all reporter Maria Lockwood. She dropped the bomb in her story about the Northland Peeps Art Show organized by JoAnne Jardine, pictured above with her entry.

One of the greats

Basketball player sits on ledge near window.
Superior’s Emma Raye poses on the second floor of Superior High School on Monday, March 27. Raye is the 2023 Superior Telegram Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

For the second year in a row, Superior's Emma Raye is our All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The reigning Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 1 Player of the Year will attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois in the fall to pursue softball, but coach Dave Kontny said Raye has such athletic talent that she could have been a Division 1 basketball recruit.

See our complete 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team here.

More stories to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
