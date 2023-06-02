Dispatches from Douglas County: Tigers and Eagles graduate, Solon Springs posters, prep sports and more
SUPERIOR — I hope you had a lovely long weekend!
Monday was my holiday to work, so I edited captions on a batch of photos Wyatt Buckner shot at the Memorial Day ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery. My thanks to all who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.
Here's what else we've been working on:
Tigers, Eagles graduate
Seniors at Northwestern and Solon Springs schools received their diplomas over the weekend. Be sure to check out the all the photos!
Congratulations to the graduates!
Winning posters
For this month's Solon Springs youth page, we learn about students who entered the 2023 Northwoods Invasive Species Poster Contest and earned honors.
Flying to sectionals
The Northwood/Solon Springs baseball team will face Washburn in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, June 6 at 11 a.m. in Webster.
And if you scroll down a bit in this story, you'll learn more about the Superior, Northwestern and Solon Springs/Northwood students who earned berths to the state track meet, which starts today.
Be sure to visit superiortelegram.com for updates from last night's Superior and N/SS sectional final softball games.
More stores to check out:
- The city has stopped using cash drop boxes for boat launch fees.
Find out where you can purchase one here.
-
Unity Fund grants
ranging from $5,000-$10,000 will be available through the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation for projects that advance African heritage.
- The Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses May 25.
