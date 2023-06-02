Dispatches from Douglas County: Tigers and Eagles graduate, Solon Springs posters, prep sports and more

SUPERIOR — I hope you had a lovely long weekend!

Monday was my holiday to work, so I edited captions on a batch of photos Wyatt Buckner shot at the Memorial Day ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery. My thanks to all who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Here's what else we've been working on:

Tigers, Eagles graduate

Balloons fall down on top of the Northwestern High School class of 2023 during the graduation ceremony in Maple on Friday evening, May 26. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Seniors at Northwestern and Solon Springs schools received their diplomas over the weekend. Be sure to check out the all the photos!

Congratulations to the graduates!

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning posters

A poster by Allette Guttormson, a sixth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention award and an award for its slogan in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest. Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation

For this month's Solon Springs youth page, we learn about students who entered the 2023 Northwoods Invasive Species Poster Contest and earned honors.

Flying to sectionals

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jared Schultz (6) beats the throw to home plate to score a run in the third inning of the Green Eagles playoff game with Birchwood/Winter in Minong on Wednesday, May 31. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Northwood/Solon Springs baseball team will face Washburn in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, June 6 at 11 a.m. in Webster.

And if you scroll down a bit in this story, you'll learn more about the Superior, Northwestern and Solon Springs/Northwood students who earned berths to the state track meet, which starts today.

Be sure to visit superiortelegram.com for updates from last night's Superior and N/SS sectional final softball games.

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week. You can sign up here.