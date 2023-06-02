99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Dispatches from Douglas County: Tigers and Eagles graduate, Solon Springs posters, prep sports and more

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

High School students moving the tassels on their mortarboards during a graduation ceremony.
18 members of the Solon Springs Class of 2023 pose ahead of the graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 8:00 AM

SUPERIOR — I hope you had a lovely long weekend!

Monday was my holiday to work, so I edited captions on a batch of photos Wyatt Buckner shot at the Memorial Day ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery. My thanks to all who have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Here's what else we've been working on:

Tigers, Eagles graduate

Balloons fall on graduates.
Balloons fall down on top of the Northwestern High School class of 2023 during the graduation ceremony in Maple on Friday evening, May 26.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Seniors at Northwestern and Solon Springs schools received their diplomas over the weekend. Be sure to check out the all the photos!

Congratulations to the graduates!

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning posters

6th.allette guttormson slogan.jpg
A poster by Allette Guttormson, a sixth grade student at Solon Springs School, earned an honorable mention award and an award for its slogan in the 2023 Northwoods' Invasive Species Poster Contest.
Contributed / Oneida County Land and Water Conservation

For this month's Solon Springs youth page, we learn about students who entered the 2023 Northwoods Invasive Species Poster Contest and earned honors.

Flying to sectionals

player slides into home plate.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jared Schultz (6) beats the throw to home plate to score a run in the third inning of the Green Eagles playoff game with Birchwood/Winter in Minong on Wednesday, May 31.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Northwood/Solon Springs baseball team will face Washburn in a sectional semifinal Tuesday, June 6 at 11 a.m. in Webster.

And if you scroll down a bit in this story, you'll learn more about the Superior, Northwestern and Solon Springs/Northwood students who earned berths to the state track meet, which starts today.

Be sure to visit superiortelegram.com for updates from last night's Superior and N/SS sectional final softball games.

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Telegram Community Calendar.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Barker's Island Farmers Market, NAMI support group meetings and more
June 01, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Collapsed building rests on a piece of property
Local
Douglas County seeks proposals to remove underground tank in Foxboro
June 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Shelley Nelson
6th.allette guttormson slogan.jpg
Local
Young artists battle invaders with winning posters, slogans
May 31, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A sign on a former launch fee drop box at a boat launch
Local
Superior stops using boat launch fee boxes
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Maria Lockwood
High School students moving the tassels on their mortarboards during a graduation ceremony.
Local
Solon Springs students celebrate graduation day
May 27, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson
Graduates take selfie together.
Local
Northwestern High School celebrates the Class of 2023
May 26, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
A tractor is lowered onto land by a crane.
Business
First cargoes on the Duluth-Antwerp liner include futuristic tractor, Amsoil products
June 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien