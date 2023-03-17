Dispatches from Douglas County: The arts economy, Maple School Board preview, a Whalers three-peat and more

SUPERIOR — I got several emails about doing a larger story on the Northwestern wrestlers who made the podium at the WIAA state meet Feb. 25. We were finally able to connect this week on their historic showing.

Did you read that part-time Wisconsinite Ryan Redington won the Iditarod?! I'm hoping one our reporters can catch up with him soon about the win. We've written previously about the work he does with local mushers, including Morgan Martens of Brule.

Here are a few more stories for your consideration:

Touting the arts

In the 1940s, the Princess Theater was the ornate building with a large marquee extending over the sidewalk located between the Princess Sweet Shop and a fashion store. Contributed / Douglas County Historical Society

Local elected officials and business leaders spoke to state Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Cameron, on Monday, March 13 about the value of the arts to the economy.

The group toured the Princess Theater (pictured above in the 1940s), which city leaders are working to restore.

Maple School Board race

Election Inspector Carol Fransen gets “I Voted” stickers ready for voters at Northwood Technical College in Superior on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

I promised this last week, and thanks to the candidates and reporter Maria Lockwood, we have a preview of the April 4 school board election. Six people are vying to fill three seats on the board.

If you misplace the link above or want to tell a friend where to find it, just visit superiortelegram.com. All of our election previews are on the homepage under "Must Reads."

Three-peat

Members of the Superior Whalers Swim Team pose with their trophies on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Minnesota YMCA State Meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center. Contributed / Shawn Pagnucci

There's a dynasty brewing in youth swimming, and its home is the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA.

For the third straight year, the Superior Whalers Swim Team won the Minnesota YMCA State Meet. I caught up with coach Stefan Pagnucci and a few of the swimmers. As we do every year, I included all the agate for the Whalers who participated in the state meet. This means the web version of the story is very long, like over 3,500 words. If you'd rather not scroll down so far, pick up a copy of the print edition at your nearest retailer.

In prep sports news, the Superior Spartans and Solon Springs Eagles boys basketball teams saw their postseasons end in the sectional finals on Saturday, March 11.

More stories to check out:

After a portion of the roof at Miller Hill Mall collapsed Tuesday, March 14, the building remained closed.



Officials reprimanded Superior city clerk Camila Ramos during a public hearing on March 8.

