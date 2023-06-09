Dispatches from Douglas County: Superior graduates, a new farmers market, Spartan softball and more

SUPERIOR — It's a beautiful day and I know you want to enjoy it, so I'll be brief.

We've got A TON of stories for you this week. A few fun ones:



Northern Lights Elementary School celebrated its 20th anniversary June 2.

A chess champ at Bryant Elementary challenged Mayor Jim Paine to a match.

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

'Create your legacy'

Graduates toss their mortarboards in the air after they received their diplomas during the Commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior High School's Class of 2023 had a classic Lake Superior fog envelop them during their graduation ceremony June 2, but it didn't stop them from receiving their diplomas. Check out the story by Maria Lockwood and photos by Jed Carlson.

Maria also covered the graduation of four Project SEARCH students on Friday -- learn more about the program and the students in her story.

Inaugural season

From left, Annika Jewell and Jeanne Jewell of Berg Park Farm chat with Pat Khalar and Diane Munger during the Poplar Farmers Market at Riverside Bar and Grill on Thursday, June 1. Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Riverside Bar and Grill in the town of Amnicon is hosting a weekly farmers market.

State semifinalists

Superior’s Paige Johnson (10) makes contact with the ball in the second inning of the Spartans’ quarterfinal win over Menomonee Falls at Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison on Thursday morning, June 8. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Spartan softball team beat Menomonee Falls 6-5 yesterday to advance in the state tournament. They play Sun Prairie East tonight. We'll have results as soon as we can after the game is over, so be sure to check superiortelegram.com.

We've also got recaps of state track and the Green Eagles' sectional loss to Washburn.

More stores to check out:

City officials made the decision to close the homeless encampment under the Belknap Street viaduct. We've got more information on how they came to the choice and how they're working with the residents to find housing.



Fees for Superior High School athletics and activities will be going up.



Amsoil recently acquired Benz Oil of Milwaukee.

