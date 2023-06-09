99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dispatches from Douglas County: Superior graduates, a new farmers market, Spartan softball and more

Read the latest news in the Dispatches from Douglas County newsletter published every Friday.

Students walk in.
Seniors walk in front of the crowd as they enter the Spartan Sports Complex for the Commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 12:00 PM

SUPERIOR — It's a beautiful day and I know you want to enjoy it, so I'll be brief.

We've got A TON of stories for you this week. A few fun ones:

Here are the rest of this week's headlines:

'Create your legacy'

Students throw mortarboards in air.
Graduates toss their mortarboards in the air after they received their diplomas during the Commencement ceremony at Superior High School on Friday evening, June 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior High School's Class of 2023 had a classic Lake Superior fog envelop them during their graduation ceremony June 2, but it didn't stop them from receiving their diplomas. Check out the story by Maria Lockwood and photos by Jed Carlson.

Maria also covered the graduation of four Project SEARCH students on Friday -- learn more about the program and the students in her story.

Inaugural season

Women buy rhubarb from vendor at farmers market
From left, Annika Jewell and Jeanne Jewell of Berg Park Farm chat with Pat Khalar and Diane Munger during the Poplar Farmers Market at Riverside Bar and Grill on Thursday, June 1.
Maria Lockwood / Superior Telegram

Riverside Bar and Grill in the town of Amnicon is hosting a weekly farmers market.

State semifinalists

Player hits ball.
Superior’s Paige Johnson (10) makes contact with the ball in the second inning of the Spartans’ quarterfinal win over Menomonee Falls at Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison on Thursday morning, June 8.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Spartan softball team beat Menomonee Falls 6-5 yesterday to advance in the state tournament. They play Sun Prairie East tonight. We'll have results as soon as we can after the game is over, so be sure to check superiortelegram.com.

We've also got recaps of state track and the Green Eagles' sectional loss to Washburn.

More stores to check out:

Editor's note: Dispatches from Douglas County is a newsletter I publish every Friday morning. Please consider subscribing — it's free — and hits your inbox just once a week.  You can sign up here.

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
